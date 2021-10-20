Netflix Orders Christmas Movie ‘Christmas in Wonderland’

Netflix has been investing heavily over the past few years in its Christmas content with titles like The Christmas Chronicles, A Christmas Prince, and Klaus being the biggest examples of these efforts. ProductionWeekly is reporting that a new Christmas movie called Christmas in Wonderland is due to begin filming in Utah next month.

Beyond a small synopsis, there’s very little known about the film so far but that should change in the coming months with a full announcement from the streamer.

Even the name could change given Christmas in Wonderland exists already in the form of the 2007 James Orr movie.

Here’s what we do know about the story of Christmas in Wonderland far:

“After getting amnesia in a skiing accident Sierra, is taken in by a single dad and learns the value of kindness and love.”

The movie is being produced by WulfPak Productions headed up by David Wulf. Wulf’s production company is notably behind 2020’s hit movie The Night Clerk starring Tye Sheridan. Closer to this production, the producer has been involved with a slew of Hallmark Christmas movies including Holly & Ivy, Christmas Tree Lane, Love, Fall & Order and Christmas in Vienna.

Production is penciled to begin in November 2021 starting on November 8th and running for over two months with the scheduled wrap planned for December 15th. The shoot will take place in Salt Lake City in Utah.

Of course, there’s plenty to look forward to this Christmas with Netflix’s slate being headlined by the likes of The Princess Switch 3, Robin Robin and A Castle for Christmas.

Other upcoming Christmas projects scheduled for 2022 or beyond includes Kenny Ortega’s Auntie Claus and the upcoming untitled Lindsay Lohan holiday rom-com feature.