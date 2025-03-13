Netflix Picks Up Animated Film ‘Dongeng Sang Kancil’

Fans of international animation will want to add Dongeng Sang Kancil to their watchlist. It has been confirmed to be arriving on Netflix exclusively in most cases around the globe beginning on March 26th, 2025.

Based on a well-known fable, the animated musical follows a mouse-deer named Sang Kancil, described as small in figure but both cunning and wise. Using that intelligence, Kancil often escapes danger and sometimes helps other animals that are in trouble from predators that roam in the wild. A new threat emerges, and he must band together with his fellow animals to defeat the mysterious Dark Shadow.

The film’s voice cast includes Nini Razali, Amir Masdi, Loke Keng Sun, Dinda Dania, Muhammad Hafiz Bin Hassan, Fadzrian Ildzan Fadzian, and Ahmad Razuri bin Roseli.

Netflix will house the movie in its original language and have English subtitles and other options.

The movie comes from the animation studio Les’ Copaque Production, ranked as the number 1 Malaysian animation company, and is best known for its animated series Upin & Ipin (which Netflix also distributes in most regions globally) and other titles like Geng, DaDuDido, and Puteri.

As mentioned, the movie just wrapped up its theatrical run in Malaysia, where it premiered on December 26th. The first teaser trailer on YouTube was released three years ago and has over 3M views. Reviews have been mostly positive, with the film sitting at an 8.1 on IMDb, but there aren’t too many international critics who have gotten to see the film yet. The outlet Casey’s Movie Mania wrote in their 3.5 star review, “Dongeng Sang Kancil offers enough goods from the aforementioned stellar animation to the first half of the movie that effectively combines action and humour.”

For more on what’s still to come to Netflix throughout the remainder of March, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Of course, Netflix has lots more animated movies coming up throughout 2025, including In Your Dreams, Pookoo, and The Twits. Will you give Dongeng Sang Kancil a shot when it drops on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.