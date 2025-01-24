New Animated Movies Coming to Netflix in 2025 (And Beyond)

2025 is here, and while we’ve already covered some of the animated series coming our way this year, it’s time to shift focus and look at Netflix’s slate of upcoming animated feature films that are confirmed for release in 2025 or currently in the works at the streamer.

2024 was a busy year for new animation on Netflix in the movie department, with highlights including Orion and the Dark, Ultraman: Rising, and Spellbound.

Netflix has three internal animation studios locations currently, with those being in Burbank, CA, the US, Vancouver, Canada, and Sydney, Australia, and they are, of course, continuing to team up with talented studios from around the world.

New Animated Netflix Movies Coming in 2025

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Directors: Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham.

Studio: Aardman Animation

Added to Netflix: January 3rd

Apart for Brits (you can only watch on the BBC iPlayer for now), you can watch the significant return of the iconic duo of Wallace & Gromit on Netflix right now. The classic British clay-modeled characters first graced British screens in 1989 and have seen numerous spin-offs, series, and feature films.

The film “sees Gromit becoming concerned that Wallace is a little too dependent on his inventions. When Wallace’s “Smart Gnome” develops a mind of its own, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master…or Wallace may never be able to invent again!”

The 70-minute feature picked up a slew of overwhelmingly positive reviews, including from ourselves.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Studio: Studio Mir

Coming to Netflix: February 11th, 2025

Originally scheduled for a Q4 2024 release, it was eventually announced that the follow-up to The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, released in 2021, is set to arrive this February instead. It comes from the exact team behind that entry, with this next iteration being dubbed Sirens of the Deep.

The new movie adapts Andrzej Sapkowski’s short story A Little Sacrifice and features a familiar voice with the same actor who plays Geralt in the games, bringing his iconic style to Netflix and many actors from the Netflix live-action show will make the jump over for this entry too.

Plankton: The Movie

Studio: Nickelodeon Animation Studios

Coming to Netflix: March 7th

Netflix had its first global foray into the world of Spongebob in 2024 with Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (international regions also acquired another one before), and it’ll be getting a second go-around with Plankton taking center stage in this new entry.

This is one of two SpongeBob movies set to be released in 2025. The other is The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants, currently scheduled for a December theatrical release by Paramount.

In Your Dreams

Studio: KuKu Studios

Director: Alex Woo

Coming to Netflix: 2025 TBD

Kuku Studios (Go! Go! Cory Carson) and Sony Picture Imageworks are behind this new animated feature film directed by Alex Woo. It looks and sounds quite far along, so we suspect it will be released around springtime. Simu Liu and Craig Robinson are currently confirmed for the voice lineup, with more to be announced soon.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect:

“A perfect family? Siblings who get along? Yeah… in your dreams. This is a comedy adventure about Stevie and her brother Elliot who magically travel into the world of dreams with the mission of finding The Sandman who will grant them their ultimate wish — saving their parents’ marriage. The kids are total opposites, making them an unlikely duo to navigate the absurdity of their own subconscious. Along their journey, they discover that as long as they have each other, they can face anything, even their worst nightmare.”

Gregg Taylor and Tim Hahn will produce, with Erik Benson as co-director.

K-Pop: Demon Hunters

Studio: Sony Animation

Coming to Netflix: 2025 TBD (Expected Fall)

Originally set for a theatrical release, we learned in 2022 that K-Pop: Demon Hunters is headed for Netflix. Sony’s movie chief has seemingly confirmed this, saying the movie will be direct-to-streaming. They finally confirmed the project is coming to Netflix at the Next on Netflix Animation presentation in June 2024.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming movie:

“The story of a world-renowned K-Pop girl group, as they balance their lives in the spotlight with their secret identities as bad-ass demon hunters, set against a colorful backdrop of fashion, food, style, and the most popular music movement of this generation.”

Lost in Starlight

Studio: Climax Studio

Coming to Netflix: 2025 TBD

Among the Korean slate for 2025 is an exceedingly rare animated movie. It comes from the Seoul-based Climax Studio, best known for working on live-action projects like Hellbound and Parasyte: The Grey. Han Ji-won is writing and directing with Kim Tae-ri and Hong Kyung currently announced for the voice cast.



The plot for the film revolves around the astronaut Nan-young and a musician called Jay, who journey on the longest-ever long-distance relationship — one that bridges Earth and Mars.

Pookoo

Studio: Skydance Animation

Coming to Netflix: 2025 TBD

The second movie from Skydance Animation to come to Netflix following Spellbound in 2024 will be Pookoo. It is directed by Nathan Greno, best known for his work on Tangled, Meet the Robinsons, and Big Hero 6. Music is being provided by Siddhartha Khosla with John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Mary Ellen Bauder Andrews serving as producers for Skydance Animation.



Here’s what you can expect, “A small woodland creature and a majestic bird, two natural sworn enemies of The Valley, that magically trade places and set off on an adventure of a lifetime.”

The Twits

Studio: Netflix Animation and Jellyfish Pictures

Coming to Netflix: 2025 TBD

Initially set to be a Netflix Original series, The Twits was later retooled as a movie. What’s on Netflix was the first to report that Ralph Breaks the Internet writer Phil Johnston, would be attached to the project, with that confirmation coming in September 2023. It’s the third major Roald Dahl project to come to Netflix since the streamer acquired the works of the late writer following Wes Anderson’s shorts and Matilda The Musical being distributed by Netflix exclusively in most regions.

The new movie’s premise is that “Mr. and Mrs. Twit are the meanest, smelliest, nastiest people in the world who also happen to own and operate the most disgusting, most dangerous, most idiotic amusement park in the world, Twitlandia.”

Animated Netflix Movies Coming in 2026

Ray Gunn

The third movie to come to Netflix from the Skydance Animation movie deal comes from the esteemed director Brad Bird, best known for movies like The Incredibles, The Iron Giant, and my personal favorite, Ratatouille. He’s teaming with Matthew Robbins on the script on what’s set to be a family sci-fi adventure following a private human detective set in a futuristic world.

Other Netflix Animated Movies in Active Development

Steps

Coming from Garfunkel and Oates duo Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci, this new animated comedy takes the classic Prince Charming story and turns it on its head. It revolves around a pair of stepsisters who have been passed on when it comes to a marriage to a handsome prince and instead opt to go on their own journey of discovery. Alyce Tzue, known for the 2014 animated short Soar, is directing.

Leo 2

Leo holds the accolade of being one of Netflix’s most-watched animated films in history and continues Adam Sandler’s hot streak of creating big hits for Netflix. As a result, it was only right for a sequel to be in development, right? Yes! We’ve confirmed that a sequel remains in active development at Netflix Animation.

Ghostbusters

Netflix ain’t afraid of no ghosts. Not only is Netflix actively working on a Ghostbusters TV show with Sony Pictures Animation, but reports came in late in 2024 that an animated feature film is also in the works. Kris Pearn is tied to the project as director, having previously worked on Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 and Netflix’s The Willoughbys.

Redwall

There’s been radio silence on Netflix’s movie adaptation of Redwall since 2021, but we’ve confirmed that this movie adaptation is still in active development. Based on the beloved Brian Jacques book series, the fantasy adventure saga follows the heroic struggles of anthropomorphic animals—like mice, badgers, and hares—who defend their abbey and lands from villainous foes in a richly detailed medieval-style world.

The Buried Giant

Guillermo del Toro has a big project coming up for Netflix in 2025, the live-action Frankenstein. Still, given the success of Pinocchio, he’s tackling another stop-motion project in the form of The Buried Giant. Based on the novel by Kazuo Ishiguro with Dennis Kelly adapting, the story follows a couple setting across a troubled land of mist and rain in the hope of finding their son.

The famed director has also been rumored to be attached to other animated projects at Netflix but we haven’t found any additional information for now.

The Cat Burglars

First announced in 2022 amongst a slate of other new animated movies from across Europe, this movie is being helmed by director Steve Box, who’s best known for directing Wallace & Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit. The movie, now with some official assets on the French studios website, states the synopsis is as follows:

“The Cat Burglars is an original, animated family comedy set in the world of the classic heist movie. Our story centres around a rag-tag gang of stray cats: Tibbles, Holly, Sox and Smudge and their quest to maintain the life they love. Keen to keep their freedom, Tibbles and his beloved gang eschew the life of the ‘domestic pussy’ and refuse to take anything from anyone – unless they don’t know they’re taking it!”

The Prince of Port-Au-Prince

Last year, we spotted a casting call that went out for what we believe is this movie that was previously titled Untitled Wyclef Jean Movie (or, as IMDb labels it, Untitled Haiti Musical). In addition, Wyclef Jean spoke last year confirming production is underway, so we’re certain this one will be hitting our screens in the coming years.

Inspired by the life of the Haitian singer, it’ll look into his childhood in Haiti, where he lived until his family emigrated to Brooklyn at age 9, and then to New Jersey, where he began his musical path.

The Sea Beast 2

Another success on Netflix’s slate of animated movies from years prior is The Sea Beast, which included Karl Urban and Jared Harris amongst its cast. It scooped great reviews and some impressive viewership, leading Netflix to put into development a sequel in addition to a brand new untitled project from director Chris Williams.

Untitled Jack and the Beanstalk Movie

Studio: Skydance Animation

One of the other Skydance Animation titles in the works for Netflix is a new take on the classic fairytale Jack and the Beanstalk. Rich Moore, best known for his work on Wreck-it Ralph and Zootopia, is behind the movie.

Other Netflix Animated Movies Announced But Have Limited Information

Now we move on to previously announced movies that we haven’t been able to confirm are still in active development. Some are almost certainly MIA or canceled, and others may just be flying under the radar.

Ronnie Del Carmen was announced to be working on a yet-to-be-titled Netflix animated feature film back in 2021 although there’s been no updates since.

was announced to be working on a yet-to-be-titled Netflix animated feature film back in 2021 although there’s been no updates since. Onyeka And The Academy Of The Sun – Coming from Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios, it’s unclear whether this superhero animated feature film is still in the works.

– Coming from Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios, it’s unclear whether this superhero animated feature film is still in the works. Sulwe – Back in 2021, it was announced that Lupita Nyong’O’s children’s book would be translated onto the screen via an animated musical. We’ve not see any developments on this one since, sadly.

– Back in 2021, it was announced that Lupita Nyong’O’s children’s book would be translated onto the screen via an animated musical. We’ve not see any developments on this one since, sadly. The Goon – Tim Miller confirmed a few years back that the movie The Goon had moved to Netflix, but there’s been no news since.

– Tim Miller confirmed a few years back that the movie The Goon had moved to Netflix, but there’s been no news since. The Witch Boy – First announced in 2021, we heard this one had a director change but haven’t heard whether it’s still in active development. Netflix still has the page up for the movie, which is now titled “Magic.” The project is based on the Molly Knox novel set in a magical community where girls are born to be witches, and boys grow up into shapeshifters.

– First announced in 2021, we heard this one had a director change but haven’t heard whether it’s still in active development. Netflix still has the page up for the movie, which is now titled “Magic.” The project is based on the Molly Knox novel set in a magical community where girls are born to be witches, and boys grow up into shapeshifters. Untitled Ali Adler Project – John Stamos is going to produce this animated feature with writers Ali Adler and Zoë Worth.

To wrap up, we should also note that many animated movies such as TREES!, Tunga, Pashmina, I, Chihuahua, Escape From Beverly Hills, and Escape from Hat have been scrapped. You can find our full list of scrapped animation projects here.

There are also movies not on this list that we haven’t included yet to be officially announced and as soon as we can, we’ll keep you updated on those.

Which new animated movie are you looking forward to watching in 2025 or beyond? Let us know in the comments.