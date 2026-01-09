Netflix Series ‘Kennedy’ Starring Michael Fassbender: Filming Reportedly Underway & What We Know

The Kennedys are the closest equivalent that the United States of America has had to a royal family. Much like The Crown, which documented the life of Queen Elizabeth II, Netflix and Chernin Entertainment’s new series, KENNEDY, will focus on the Kennedy family’s lives, careers, and tragedies. Filming is reportedly underway in London, England. Here’s everything we know about the KENNEDY.

Who is behind KENEDDY?

The series is created by Sam Shaw (Manhattan, Castle Rock, Masters of Sex), helmed by Thomas Vinterberg (Festen, The Hunt, Another Round). Esteemed screenwriter Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, Killers of the Flower Moon) is on board as an executive producer. The writer of the original novel, Fredrik Logevall, is also producing.

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Fredrik Logevall’s novel, JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956, documents the first 39 years of JFK’s life. It chronicles his rise, relationships, and experiences during the Second World War. Released in 2019 to great critical acclaim, the book was named a New York Times Notable Book of the Year.

The series is now officially underway at Netflix. Showrunner Sam Shaw weighed in on the project and its importance and relevance in today’s world:

“The story of the Kennedys is the closest we have to American mythology — somewhere between Shakespeare and The Bold and the Beautiful. But Fredrik Logevall’s stunning, nuanced biography pulls a veil on the human strivings and burdens behind the myth, revealing as much about our present moment, how we got here and where we’re going, as about the Kennedys themselves. I’m thrilled to be able to explore this saga of a family and a world in transition with Eric Roth, Thomas Vinterberg and our incredible band of artists and partners, at a moment when our past feels urgently present.”

The series was first announced by Variety two years ago, but activity has since been quiet. Set to document the life, family, trials, and tribulations of the thirty-fifth U.S. president, John F. Kennedy, the Variety report stated that the series could become an American version of the beloved British series The Crown—the story of a legendary family told over several decades.

What is the plot of KENNEDY?

The series takes place long before John F. Kennedy set foot inside the White House. It begins in the 1930s, when Joe Sr., his wife Rose, and their nine children put themselves on the nation’s radar.

The official logline reads: KENNEDY reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today. Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of Joe and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden boy older brother.

Who are the cast members of KENNEDY?

So far, only one actor has been confirmed for KENNEDY, the two-time Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender. He is best known for starring as Eric Lehnsherr (Magneto) in multiple X-Men films, as Steve Jobs in the Biopic Steve Jobs, as David in the Alien franchise, and as Edwin Epps in 12 Years a Slave. He also starred in the leading role in David Fincher’s 2023 Netflix film The Killer, his only other Netflix project to date. Fassbender will play the role of Joe Sr. Kennedy.

We expect new cast announcements soon.

What is the production status of KENNEDY?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming is reportedly underway for KENNEDY, according to various outlets, including the latest issue, 1484, of Production Weekly.

Filming began in London, UK, on January 5, 2026, and is scheduled to run for six months, ending by June 5, 2026.

Netflix has not yet officially confirmed that filming is underway on the series.

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that KENNEDY will feature 8 episodes.

When will KENNEDY be released on Netflix?

If the reported filming dates are correct, we expect KENNEDY to be released on Netflix in 2027.

We’ll keep you updated on all the latest developments. Are you excited for KENNEDY? Tell us in the comments down below!