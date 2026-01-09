Home Netflix News Kennedy

Netflix Series ‘Kennedy’ Starring Michael Fassbender: Filming Reportedly Underway & What We Know

Filming is reportedly underway on Netflix’s biopic of the Kennedy family, starring Michael Fassbender.


Ashley Hurst What's on Netflix Avatar

By  • 

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Kennedy Limited Series Netflix Michael Fassbender

Picture: Getty Images and Netflix

The Kennedys are the closest equivalent that the United States of America has had to a royal family. Much like The Crown, which documented the life of Queen Elizabeth II, Netflix and Chernin Entertainment’s new series, KENNEDY, will focus on the Kennedy family’s lives, careers, and tragedies. Filming is reportedly underway in London, England. Here’s everything we know about the KENNEDY.

Who is behind KENEDDY?

The series is created by Sam Shaw (Manhattan, Castle Rock, Masters of Sex), helmed by Thomas Vinterberg (Festen, The Hunt, Another Round). Esteemed screenwriter Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, Killers of the Flower Moon) is on board as an executive producer. The writer of the original novel, Fredrik Logevall, is also producing.

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Fredrik Logevall’s novel, JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956, documents the first 39 years of JFK’s life. It chronicles his rise, relationships, and experiences during the Second World War. Released in 2019 to great critical acclaim, the book was named a New York Times Notable Book of the Year. 

Fredrik Logevall Kennedy Netflix Series

Picture: JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956 (left) and author Fredrik Logevall (right)

The series is now officially underway at Netflix. Showrunner Sam Shaw weighed in on the project and its importance and relevance in today’s world: 

“The story of the Kennedys is the closest we have to American mythology — somewhere between Shakespeare and The Bold and the Beautiful. But Fredrik Logevall’s stunning, nuanced biography pulls a veil on the human strivings and burdens behind the myth, revealing as much about our present moment, how we got here and where we’re going, as about the Kennedys themselves. I’m thrilled to be able to explore this saga of a family and a world in transition with Eric Roth, Thomas Vinterberg and our incredible band of artists and partners, at a moment when our past feels urgently present.”

Keneddy Family Picture

Picture: The Kennedy family pictured in 1938 at Bronxville, New York. – AP Photo/Boston Globe

The series was first announced by Variety two years ago, but activity has since been quiet. Set to document the life, family, trials, and tribulations of the thirty-fifth U.S. president, John F. Kennedy, the Variety report stated that the series could become an American version of the beloved British series The Crown—the story of a legendary family told over several decades. 

What is the plot of KENNEDY?

The series takes place long before John F. Kennedy set foot inside the White House. It begins in the 1930s, when Joe Sr., his wife Rose, and their nine children put themselves on the nation’s radar. 

The official logline reads: KENNEDY reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today. Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of Joe and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden boy older brother. 

Who are the cast members of KENNEDY?

So far, only one actor has been confirmed for KENNEDY, the two-time Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender. He is best known for starring as Eric Lehnsherr (Magneto) in multiple X-Men films, as Steve Jobs in the Biopic Steve Jobs, as David in the Alien franchise, and as Edwin Epps in 12 Years a Slave. He also starred in the leading role in David Fincher’s 2023 Netflix film The Killer, his only other Netflix project to date. Fassbender will play the role of Joe Sr. Kennedy.

Michael Fassbender Joe Sr Kennedy Netflix Series Kennedy Preview

Picture: Michael Fassbender will play Joe Sr. Kennedy (right) in KENNEDY

We expect new cast announcements soon.

What is the production status of KENNEDY?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

Filming is reportedly underway for KENNEDY, according to various outlets, including the latest issue, 1484, of Production Weekly.

Filming began in London, UK, on January 5, 2026, and is scheduled to run for six months, ending by June 5, 2026.

Netflix has not yet officially confirmed that filming is underway on the series.

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that KENNEDY will feature 8 episodes.

When will KENNEDY be released on Netflix?

If the reported filming dates are correct, we expect KENNEDY to be released on Netflix in 2027.

We’ll keep you updated on all the latest developments. Are you excited for KENNEDY? Tell us in the comments down below!

What's on Netflix Avatar

Written by

An expert in all things geek with a particular emphasis on DC, Marvel, Star Wars, and Game of Thrones. On Netflix, Ashley is an expert on The Sandman, Dead Boy Detectives and Avatar. Bylines at Winter is Coming and CBR and notably runs a fan page social account for Netflix's The Sandman. Ashley is also the editor of ComicsBulletin.com

More on

Newest Articles - Netflix News

'Black Mirror' Renewed At Netflix Beyond Season 7; But Will It Be A Full Season 8? Article Teaser Photo

'Black Mirror' Renewed At Netflix Beyond Season 7; But Will It Be A Full Season 8?
'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2: Filming Ends February 2026 & Everything Else We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2: Filming Ends February 2026 & Everything Else We Know So Far
'People We Meet on Vacation' Soundtrack Features Taylor Swift, ODESZA and Grimes Article Teaser Photo

'People We Meet on Vacation' Soundtrack Features Taylor Swift, ODESZA and Grimes
'Beauty in the Beast' Netflix K-Drama Starring Lomon: Filming Underway & What We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'Beauty in the Beast' Netflix K-Drama Starring Lomon: Filming Underway & What We Know So Far

Recommended from What's on Netflix

Netflix’s Narnia Film From Greta Gerwig Returns to Film in London With Intense Police Chase

Netflix’s Narnia Film From Greta Gerwig Returns to Film in London With Intense Police Chase

The 50 Must-Watch Series Streaming on Netflix Right Now

The 50 Must-Watch Series Streaming on Netflix Right Now

The 50 Must-Watch Movies Streaming on Netflix in 2026

The 50 Must-Watch Movies Streaming on Netflix in 2026

What’s Filming for Netflix In Early 2026?

What’s Filming for Netflix In Early 2026?