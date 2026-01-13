Home Netflix News

Tyler Perry Drops Trailer and First Looks For Netflix's Madea Spin-off 'Joe's College Road Trip'

The new movie, serving as a spin-off to the Madea franchise, is heading to Netflix globally in February 2026.


Joes College Road Trip

Picture: Netflix

Get ready to hit the road with one of Tyler Perry’s most iconic characters. After years of stealing scenes in the Madea franchise, the grouchy, no-filter patriarch Joe Simmons is finally taking the wheel in his own solo movie.

Netflix has just unveiled the first official trailer, key art, and first-look images for Joe’s College Road Trip, just a week after the streamer confirmed its release date as part of the Next on Netflix 2026 reveals. The comedy marks the latest feature in Perry’s massive creative partnership with the streamer, following hits like Mea Culpa and A Jazzman’s Blues.

The movie arrives on Netflix globally on February 13th, 2026. 

What is Joe’s College Road Trip about?

For the first time, the story centers entirely on Joe (played, of course, by Tyler Perry), Madea’s irreverent, grumpy brother. While he has been a staple of the Perry-verse for two decades, he has usually served as the comedic sidekick to Madea. This film puts him front and center as he embarks on a cross-country journey with his grandson.

The official logline reads:

“In an effort to teach him about the real world, Joe takes B.J. on a cross-country college road trip where tensions get high but life-changing lessons are learned.”

In this story, Joe’s son Brian (a recurring character in the franchise) agrees to send his son B.J. on a college tour with his grandfather, hoping Joe can impart some lessons on history and grit. Naturally, with Joe involved, the trip quickly goes off the rails.

Who is in the cast?

Tyler Perry writes, directs, and stars in the film. He is joined by:

  • Jermaine Harris (The Map of Tiny Perfect Things) as B.J., Joe’s grandson.
  • Amber Reign Smith (The Other Black Girl).

Perry produces the film alongside his longtime collaborator Angi Bones.

Joe’s College Road Trip N 01 10 34 09 R (1)

Joe’s College Road Trip. (L-R) Tyler Perry as Joe and Jermaine Harris as B.J. in Joe’s College Road Trip. Cr. Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy Netflix

Joe’s College Road Trip N 01 13 51 11 R (1)

Joe’s College Road Trip. (L-R) Amber Reign as Destiny, Jermaine Harris as B.J. and Tyler Perry as Joe in Joe’s College Road Trip. Cr. Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy Netflix

Joe’s College Road Trip N 00 57 09 21 R (1)

Joe’s College Road Trip.Tyler Perry as Joe in Joe’s College Road Trip. Cr. Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy Netflix

Joe’s College Road Trip N 00 28 23 21 R (1)

Joe’s College Road Trip. (L-R) Jermaine Harris as B.J., Tyler Perry as Brian, Tyler Perry as Joe, and Tyler Perry as Medea in Joe’s College Road Trip. Cr. Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy Netflix

Joe’s College Road Trip N 00 33 11 06 R (1)

Joe’s College Road Trip. (L-R) Jermaine Harris as B.J. and Tyler Perry as Joe in Joe’s College Road Trip. Cr. Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy Netflix

This release kicks off a busy 2026 for Tyler Perry on Netflix. In addition to Joe’s College Road Trip, fans are eagerly awaiting the recently announced third installment of the Why Did I Get Married? franchise, as well as the continued success of his drama series Beauty in Black.

Are you looking forward to watching Joe’s College Road Trip on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.

