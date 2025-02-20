Netflix Sets ‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera’ Streaming Release Soon After Theatrical Run

Well that’s a surprise, and quick! After premiering in theaters at the start of the year, the second Den of Thieves movie will make its way onto Netflix in the United States on March 20th, 2025.

The sequel to the 2018 original, which hit theaters on January 10, features the return of Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. as Big Nick and Donnie Wilson. Christian Gudegast, who wrote and directed the first film, returns to helm the sequel. This time, Big Nick heads to Europe, closing in on Donnie, who is now entangled in the treacherous and unpredictable world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia. The two ultimately become involved in a heist targeting the world’s largest diamond exchange.

Evin Ahmad, Salvatore Esposito, Meadow Williams, and Swen Temmel round out the cast of the action blockbuster that received mixed to positive reviews from critics upon its release. John Serba, from our friends at Decider, said, “Den of Thieves 2 is an enjoyable lark populated with characters who are more tangible than the usual genre dudes and dames, thus making their implausible adventures feel a little more plausible.”

The second movie did relatively well in theaters, grossing over $55 million on its $40 million budget and there have been widespread reports of a third movie already in development.

Only Netflix in the United States is due to pick up Den of Thieves 2: Pantera at the time of publishing.

Netflix doesn’t have a pay-1 window deal with Lionsgate; that’s still exclusive to Starz. However, we have seen several titles over the years carved out from that window and come to Netflix. It’s usually on a case-by-case basis. Examples of movies coming to Netflix following their theatrical window recently include The Re-Education of Molly Singer and The Engineer, starring Emile Hirsch. That said, it’s generally quite rare.

Netflix also works with Lionsgate on various movies and series that will be available exclusively on the streamer. A good example is War Machine, a new action-thriller from Alan Ritchson that recently wrapped up filming.

Will you be checking out Den of Thieves 2: Pantera when it drops on Netflix in the US on March 20th? Let us know in the comments.