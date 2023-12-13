Emile Hirsch Movie ‘The Engineer’ Sets SVOD Netflix Debut

Netflix is set to pick up the recently released action film starring Emile Hirsch on Christmas Day in the United States just months after it was first released in August.

The R-rated movie from director Danny A. Abeckaser tells the true story of one of the biggest manhunts in history, with a group tracking down Yahya Ayyash, who led a group of suicide troops in Israel in the 1990s.

Alongside Hirsch in the movie stars Robert Davi, Tsahi Halevi, Hisham Suliman, Danny A. Abeckaser, Yoalah Brinson, Angel Bonanni, and Dan Mor.

We should note that reviews haven’t been good for the movie. In fact, it’s got the dreaded 0% on RottenTomatoes with Roger Moore for Movie Nation concluding:

“An important piece of recent history undermined in the telling by slack pacing and a film agenda that seems intent on changing the subject re: Israel today”

Audience scores mirror that sentiment, with it only having a 35% on RottenTomatoes and a 3.8 on IMDb.

Nevertheless, if you fancy watching The Engineer, you’ll have a chance to do just that on December 25th, when we’ll see Sony’s Sniper: G.R.I.T. – Global Response & Intelligence Team also make its SVOD debut.

2B Films and Grindstone Entertainment are behind the movie, with Lionsgate reportedly distributing.

This isn’t the first Lionsgate movie we’ve seen make its SVOD debut on Netflix this year. Earlier in the year, we reported that Jesus Revolution would be joining the service, and it has been July 31st, 2023. Why has this one been sold to Netflix? It’s not lost on me how poorly this movie is timed to head to Netflix, given what’s happening in the region that this movie is set in, and that could be one reason why.

For more on what’s coming to Netflix in December 2023, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

