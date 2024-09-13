‘War Machine’ Alan Ritchson Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix has partnered with Lionsgate to produce a brand new sci-fi action movie starring Reacher’s Alan Ritchson, who is becoming a highly sought-after action star.

Netflix’s War Machine will be directed by Patrick Hughes, whose credits include The Hitman’s Bodyguard, The Expendables 3, The Man From Toronto and more. The script was co-written by Hughes and James Beaufort. Both Hughes and Beaufort are also attached to Netflix’s The Raid, an upcoming remake of Gareth Edwards’ 2011 action movie.

Hidden Pictures produce the film’ Todd Lieberman and Alex Young, Range Media Partners’ Rich Cook and Hughes’ Huge Film with Greg McLean (Wolf Creek). Scott O’Brien is the executive at Lionsgate who has spearheaded the film.

Interestingly, Netflix already had an original film called War Machine starring Brad Pitt, which was released in 2017. Whether this new movie will retain the same name upon release remains to be seen.

What’s the plot of War Machine?

The plot of Netflix’s War Machine is being kept tightly under wraps. We only know a brief and vague logline for the movie:

In the final 24 Hours of the world’s toughest selection process, a team of Army Rangers encounter a threat beyond their imagination.

The movie is described as a sci-fi action thriller, which fits director Patrick Hughes’ resume.

Who is cast in War Machine?

When the project was first unveiled it was announced that Reacher star Alan Ritchson will lead Netflix’s War Machine. Ritchson is firmly establishing himself as a solid go-to action star of this decade and has recently appeared in Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentelmanly Warfare starring Henry Cavill.

Other cast members (first reported by The Hollywood Reporter) include Dennis Quaid (Reagan), Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk), Jai Courtney (Suicide Squad), Esai Morales (Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1), Blake Richardson (Mystery Road), Keiynan Lonsdale (The Divergent Series), and Daniel Webber (Billy The Kid).

Ritchson is the lead Ranger candidate with James, Courtney, Richardson, Lonsdale, and Webber playing other aspirants who themselves in way over their heads. Quaid and Morales will play commanding officers in the movie.

What’s the production status of War Machine?

Netflix’s War Machine has been in pre-production for the better part of the year, but filming has finally kicked off this September and will continue until December 2024. Production is taking place in Australia and a second unit will be filming in New Zealand for three weeks between November and December.

Netflix hasn’t announced a release window for War Machine, but considering the December wrap date, we can likely expect it either in 2025 or more likely 2026, depending how long the whole post-production process takes.

Are you looking forward to War Machine on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.