Netflix K-Drama Thriller ‘Mask Girl’ Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

Mask Girl is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original thriller TV show directed by Kim Yong Hoon, and based on the popular Korean webtoon of the same name.

The webtoon on which the series is based is listed as 18+, so it’s only meant for adults. It’s unclear if the k-drama adaptation will hold back on the rating to attract a larger audience, or if it will be faithful and keep the same themes.

When is the Mask Girl season 1 Netflix release date?

Mask Girl won’t be released on Netflix until 2023. An exact release date hasn’t been given but we aren’t expecting to see the k-drama arrive until at least the Spring of 2023.

What is the plot of Mask Girl?

The synopsis is courtesy of Navear:

Kim Mo Mi is an ordinary office woman with a severe sense of inferiority in appearance and is caught up in various incidents while as an internet broadcasting jockey with her face covered with a mask. Joo Oh Nam is Kim Mo Mi’s coworker. He harbors a one-sided crush on Kim Mo Mi. As a character who also feels inferior about his appearance and lacks presence in general, Joo Oh Nam’s only source of joy is watching internet broadcasts. He will get swept up in an unexpected incident with Kim Mo Mi.

Who are the cast members of Mask Girl?

Actress Go Hyun Jung will play the lead role of Kim Mo Mi. This will be the second Original for Hyun Jung, who previously starred in the 2021 k-drama Reflection of You.

It’s a Netflix Original debut for Nana, the former member of the K-Pop group, After School.

Ahn Jae Hong has already made his debut in a Netflix Original when he had a guest role as a royal official in the second season of Kingdom. His role as Joo Oh Nam will be his first lead role for Netflix.

Yeom Hye Ran has already starred in some extremely popular k-dramas on Netflix. She recently had guest appearances on Alchemy of Souls, Juvenile Justice, and Hospital Playlist. The actress has also held supporting roles in Mystic Pop-Up Bar, When the Camellia Blooms, and Chocolate. She’s also one of the leads in The Uncanny Counter.

As for Choi Daniel, he is most well known for his work on the k-drama The Ghost Detective, but he did have a guest appearance in the Netflix k-drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.

Below are the confirmed cast members of Mask Girl:

Role Cast Member Kim Mo Mi Go Hyun Jung Kim Mi Mo Nana Joo Oh Nam Ahn Jae Hong Kim Kyung Ja Yeom Hye Ran TBA Choi Daniel

We will add the names of the supporting and guest cast members once the information has been revealed.

What is the episode count?

An episode count of 7 has been reported by mydramalist. The runtimes of episodes are yet to be revealed.

