What’s Leaving Netflix Canada in September 2023

We’re only a week into August but already we’ve learned of dozens of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix Canada in September 2023.

In case you missed it we've also kept track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in August 2023.

Some big movies will be leaving Netflix Canada at the start of September, including, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Venom, and Godzilla.

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on September 1st, 2023

Anjaam (1994)

Baby Mama (2008)

Doing Hard Time (2004)

Michael: Tuesdays and Thursdays (2011)

Moving Art: Underwater (2015)

Moving Art: Waterfalls (2015)

Show Dogs (2018)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on September 2nd, 2023

Age of Rebellion (2018)

Alias JJ, La Celebridad Del Mal (2017)

Angel of Death (2009)

Belly (1998)

Blue Exorcist (1 Season)

Blue Thunder (1983)

Bugsy (1991)

Cleveland Abduction (2015)

Erased (2016)

Fate/Grand Order – First Order (1 Season)

Garbage (2018)

The Girl Next Door (2007)

Godzilla (1998)

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

I Am Legend (2007)

Inside Man (2006)

InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass (2002)

InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler (2003)

InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island (2004)

InuYasha the Movie: Affections of Touching Across Time (2001)

The Karate Kid (2010)

Life (1999)

Luv Kushh (1 Season)

Mom (8 Seasons)

Moving Art (3 Seasons)

Moving Art: Desserts (2014)

Moving Art: Flowers (2014)

Moving Art: Forests (2014)

Moving Art: Oceans (2014)

Once Again (2018)

Panic Room (2002)

The Promised Neverland (1 Season)

Public Enemies (2009)

She’s Gotta Have It (1986)

Shikara (2020)

Sisters (2018) N

Spanglish (2004)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Stepmom (1998)

Tyler Perry’s Madea Witness Protection (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on September 3rd, 2023

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

Venom (2018)

Where’d You Go, Bernadettete? (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on September 5th, 2023

American Pastoral (2016)

The Dressmaker (2015)

The Expatriate (2012)

The Family (2013)

Marley (2012)

Night of Knots (2018)

No Other Woman (2011)

The Road (2009)

Safe Haven (2013)

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012)

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020)

You’re My Boss (2015)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on September 7th, 2023

A Million Little Pieces (2019)

