Netflix To License ‘A Different World’ From November 2024 as Sequel Series Begins Development

It’s been 30 years since the NBC sitcom A Different World wrapped up its run, and the series is set to make its Netflix debut this November in multiple countries, What’s on Netflix has learned. The news comes following the announcement that Netflix is developing a sequel series.

Between 1987 and 1993, the show ran for six seasons and 144 episodes on NBC. It served as a spin-off to The Cosby Show, initially following the lives of Denise Huxtable and others living at the fictional Hillman College in Virginia before transitioning to an ensemble cast for future seasons. The show had many guest stars throughout its run, including Tupac Shakur.

We’re hearing multiple regions will pick up the series on November 1st, 2024, including Netflix in the United States and Netflix in the United Kingdom, among many others. Of course, licensing arrangements and release dates are subject to change and we’ll keep you posted.

The show currently streams on Max in the United States.

Netflix used to license That 70s Show from Carsey Werner before its removal in all Netflix regions in September 2020. That was roughly a year before Netflix ordered a sequel series called That 90s Show, which is midway through its second season run. More recently, Netflix picked up the streaming rights to The Conners, which airs its first run on ABC. Many other shows from their library, at least in the US, are on Hulu.

Netflix Developing Sequel Series to A Different World

As announced on August 7th by the major trades (first broken by Deadline), development and the casting process have commenced on a sequel series to the show, with Felicia Pride (Grey’s Anatomy, Queen Sugar) writing the project.

Here’s the short logline of the series known so far:

“Whitley and Dwayne’s daughter will attend Hillman College that will showcase how their daughter navigates these formidable years alongside her classmates and friends.”

Gina Prince-Bythewood, Reggie Rock Bythewood, Debbie Allen, Mandy Summers, and Tom Werner are serving as executive producers on the project, which is in the nascent stages of development.

A reboot was teased a little earlier this year as the show’s cast reunited on The View:

The news comes as Netflix is continuously looking for older IPs to give new life, and we’re hearing of a slew of older movies and series that Netflix is planning reboots and sequels for, with more announcements to come shortly.

Are you looking forward to watching or rewatching A Different World when it lands on Netflix later this year?