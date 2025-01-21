Netflix News

‘The Conners’ Season 6 Sets Netflix Release Date Ahead of Season 7 Airing

The penultimate season of the sitcom will be joining Netflix US in February 2025.

The Conners is about to ABC for its seventh and final season. With The Conners joining Netflix US in 2024, many have been patiently waiting for season 6, but we’re here to bring you the good news: it’s coming on February 7th, giving you a full month to binge before its final return. 

At this point in the article, we must clarify that everything below is only for Netflix in the United States. That’s because the show is currently unavailable in all other Netflix regions, with the US first getting the show (as we first reported) on March 27th, 2024.

Believe it or not, Netflix has somewhat become the exclusive streaming home of The Conners. Until it dropped on Netflix, most back seasons weren’t available to stream anywhere. Since the series hit Netflix, the show has also been made available on Pluto TV and Hulu continues to carry the show, but only in a catch-up capacity.

Since its addition to Netflix, the show hasn’t exactly lit the streaming service on fire. It has only been featured in the Netflix daily top 10s for a single day and missed out on the global top 10s for the first week it was eligible.

Season 6 of The Conners began airing on ABC on February 7th. It is notably shorter than the 22-episode fifth season. 

As part of its February 2025 lineup, we’ve learned that all six episodes of The Conners season 6 will be available on Netflix on February 7th, 2025. That gives you ample time to catch up before the show’s March 2025 return. Sadly, that season will be even shorter, at only six episodes.

How long will The Conners stay on Netflix for?

Last year, when the series was added to Netflix, it was done so on a three-year license, meaning that if it opted not to get new seasons, it would expire in March 2027. Given we’re now getting a new season, that’ll be kicked down the road to 2028 assuming that season 7 doesn’t join presumably in 2026. 

Are you looking forward to catching up on The Conners on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below. 

