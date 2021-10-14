‘That ’70s Show’ Spin-Off ‘That ’90s Show’ Ordered by Netflix

During the height of That ’70s Show popularity, a short-lived spin-off That ’80s Show lasted for one season before being canceled by Fox. However, it’s been fifteen years since the beloved sitcom came to an end, and it has been confirmed that a new sequel series is in the works, That ’90s Show, that will be exclusive to Netflix. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about That ’90s Show, including the plot, cast news, productions updates, and the Netflix release date.

That ’90s Show is an upcoming Netflix Original sitcom series and the sequel to the beloved Fox sitcom That ’70s Show. Bonnie and Terry Turner, the co-creators of the original series will be returning as showrunners. Also joining the pair on the writing team is their daughter Linsdey Turner, and one of the original writers of That ’70s Show Gregg Mettler.

The difference between the 90s and 2020s is now equivalent to how many would have looked back on the 60s during the 90s. So for many children and teenagers who tune in to watch That 90s Show, it will be like looking back in time to when their parents would have been young adults or teenagers.

What is the plot of That ’90s Show?

The official synopsis for the series has been provided by ProductionWeekly:

Set in Wisconsin in 1995, That ’90s Show follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, who is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.

Who are the cast members of That ’90s Show?

So far only two, but beloved, cast members have been confirmed to be reprising their roles in the series. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith will return to portray their roles of Kitty and Red Forman, respectively. Rupp and Smith have also been confirmed to be executive producers on the series.

The role of Leia Forman has yet to be cast, along with the new kids on the block at Point Place.

It’s unconfirmed if Topher Grace and Laura Prepon will return to reprise their roles of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti. But considering their characters are the parents of the lead character, we’d hope to see a cameo at the very least.

It’s also unconfirmed if Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, or Ashton Kutcher will return to reprise their roles. But judging by past comments made by Valderrama and Kutcher, it’s unlikely we’ll see them return.

Unlikely to return is Danny Masterson, who previously played the role of Steven Hyde. Masterson was fired from the Netflix Original sitcom The Ranch in December 2017 when multiple women came forward with allegations against the actor. He has since been charged with three counts of rape, and while the actor maintains his stance of not guilty, the next hearing is in November 2021.

What is the production status of That ’90s Show?

Official Production Status: Active Development (Last Updated: 14/10/2021)

At the time of writing That ’90s Show is in active development, however, we can’t imagine we’re too many weeks or months before the sitcom enters pre-production. We also have no confirmation on when filming is scheduled.

