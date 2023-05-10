Netflix Top 10 Report: Queen Charlotte, The Tailor, A Man Called Otto, AKA

Welcome to your weekly rundown of the biggest stories from Netflix’s top 10 hourly figures drop for the week ending May 7th, 2023.

Every Tuesday, Netflix updates its top 10 stats page with 40 new hourly figures of the top movies and shows of the past seven days. If you want to browse the top 10 hourly data easily, visit our tool, which has just been updated with even more data from the Nielsen top 10s.

Note: In this report of Netflix’s hours viewed from May 1st, 2023 to May 7th, 2023, we’ll use “Complete Viewings Equivalent,” or CVE, expressed in millions. That means we divide the hours viewed announced by Netflix by the runtime of films or series. It allows for better comparisons between films and series, but it’s not an audience metric. It is the minimum number of viewings if they were all complete from the first second to the last of the film or season.

Article Continues Below...

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story reigns supreme

Released three days before King Charles III’s coronation, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has also been crowned a queen of her own as the ruler of Thursday launches.

Launching with 25.6M CVEs, it bested The Watcher and set a new record for the launch of a new series released on a Thursday.

When we compare it to the launch of season 2 of Bridgerton, we can see that Queen Charlotte had a less successful launch, but we can guesstimate that it might end up around the 60-70M CVEs mark after its first 28 days.

Since it is a limited series, we don’t expect a second season, but other stories set in the Bridgerton universe are now a no-brainer.

AKA enters the all-time top 10 list!

After its excellent second week, the French action film AKA is now on track to become one of the four most-successful international Netflix films in the all-time rankings. After ten days, it already bested every French Netflix film released so far and now ranks 8th in our very own CVE all-time Top 10, just behind Below Zero and in front of All Quiet of the Western Front.

How high can it go? As it stands, it may end its first 28-day run with 105-110 million hours viewed (so around 60M CVEs).

The Tailor sets a new record

With a second season already announced and planned for August, the Turkish series The Tailor made a very good start with 5.6M CVEs over its first six days. It’s a new record for an international new series released on a Tuesday, but since it’s only the second one in our dataset, that’s not saying much.

A Man Called Otto shows Tom Hanks’s star power.

In an otherwise lackluster English film list this week (because of the lack of any major Netflix US film over the last two weeks), the most-watched English film on Netflix last week was A Man Called Otto, which was only released in the US on Saturday giving it only two days to pick up hours watched (it also streams in India). However, the movie did manage to top the list in first place with 6.4M CVEs.

It also showed Tom Hanks’ star power as it did the best launch for a Sony film released on Netflix on a Saturday, even besting Bullet Train, which notably was a bigger box office draw in US theaters.