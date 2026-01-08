Mystery Inc. is officially heading to Netflix. In a major move for the streamer, Netflix confirmed in March 2025 that it had greenlit a brand new live-action adaptation of Scooby-Doo!. Here is a comprehensive, updated look at everything we know about the new series, from the creative team behind it to the plot details and the latest production updates.

While Scooby-Doo has been a pop culture staple since the late 1960s, spanning countless animated iterations and the cult-classic live-action films of the early 2000s, this marks the first time the franchise will be adapted into a live-action television series. Not live-action overall, of course, with Warner Bros. Pictures releasing two movies in the early 2000s that brought the characters to life. Although they were widely panned at their release, they’ve since become cult hits.

The journey to the screen has been a year in the making. The trades first reported the project in April 2024, but Netflix officially confirmed the greenlight for the yet-to-be-titled series in March 2025.

Who is behind the new Scooby-Doo series?

The series is a heavyweight collaboration between Warner Bros. Television and Netflix. The creative team is led by Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, who will serve as both showrunners and writers. They operate under their Midnight Radio banner (alongside executive producers André Nemec, Sarah Schechter, and Jeff Pinkner). Netflix subscribers may recognize Midnight Radio as the team behind the live-action Cowboy Bebop adaptation. They are also known for the MGM+ hit series From and writing credits on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Producing powerhouse Greg Berlanti is also an executive producer via Berlanti Productions (Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman are also EPs). Berlanti has a massive history with Warner Bros. TV (known for the Arrowverse, You, and Riverdale) and shared a personal connection to the franchise in a statement:

“One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells. Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation.”

Scooby Doo gets a new title?

In issue 1484 of Production Weekly, the Scooby Doo Netflix series has been given the title SCOOBY DOO: ORIGINS.

There is no official confirmation from Netflix that this title is correct; for now, we will continue to report the title simply as “Scooby Doo.”

What is the plot of the new Scooby-Doo series?

Netflix is dubbing the show a “modern reimagining,” and official press materials provide a clear picture of the story.

It appears this series will serve as an origin story, but with a twist on how the gang meets. Unlike previous iterations, where they are often established friends, this version features a “new kid” in town.

The official synopsis for the 8-episode series is as follows:

“A modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

Additional plot details are available in a synopsis published by Production Weekly. However, it’s unclear if this alternate logline is official and if all the details are correct:

“An origin story of how the Mystery Inc. group got together and first teamed up to crack the haunting case that started it all. During their final summer at Camp Ruby-Spears, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

We also know the script for Episode 1 is simply titled: “SCOOBY-DOO.”

While early live-action adaptations (like the 2002 film penned by James Gunn) leaned into campy comedy, sources indicate this Netflix iteration is aiming for a different vibe.

We are told the series is aiming for a Stranger Things tone. This likely means a mix of genuine scares, mystery, and a “bright and bold aesthetic” that balances cartoon roots with lots of pop culture references while staying grounded and broad in appeal.

Cast and Characters

Confirmed to appear are the core five: Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley, Shaggy Rogers, and Scooby-Doo.

However, casting has not yet been announced. What we do know is that the production is looking to cast age-appropriate actors. Unlike the early 2000s movies, which cast actors in their mid-20s to early 30s (such as Matthew Lillard and Freddie Prinze Jr.), this series, we’ve heard, has its eyes on leads aged 14 to 17.

This aligns with the logline regarding their “final summer at camp,” firmly placing the characters in their high school years.

For a bit of fun, we “dream casted” the Scooby-Doo series shortly after the show was announced – let us know if you agree with our picks.

In an unconfirmed report by Nexus Point News, they report that Frank Welker has already been cast to voice the role of Scooby Doo. The actor voiced Fred Jones beginning in 1969 and Scooby-Doo in live-action 2002 movie.

Production Status: When will it be released?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Following the March 2025 greenlight, things went quiet until late Summer 2025.

There was a brief moment of confusion in August 2025 regarding the timeline. In a Variety interview with Warner Bros. TV Group’s Channing Dungey, a quote originally suggested the series was “coming up a little bit later this fall.” That line was quickly scrubbed from the article, suggesting it was either a misquote or an overly optimistic slip-up regarding a release or production window.

So, when does filming start? We provided a small update in August stating that it’d be eyeing a Q1 2026 production start and now we know it’s gearing up to begin production in April 2026. Furthermore, we know the new show’s filming location will be in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s looking to shoot through to late Q2 2026 according to one source.

That location is, of course, where Stranger Things filmed throughout most of its production, so there’s another parallel.

This location fact was confirmed by Rosenberg on Instagram, posting on December 2nd that they were location scouting for their new series. In the post, Rosenberg writes, “Josh Appelbaum and I are on a scout this week in Atlanta for a new show we will be shooting here soon. Well, today we found ourselves in the lovely town of Madison, Georgia. The very spot that – exactly 19 years ago – played the role of sleepy Knights Ridge, Massachusetts, in your favorite ABC TV, low-key classic, “OCTOBER ROAD”!”

If production begins as we’ve covered on the timescale throughout 2026, we likely won’t see the series drop on Netflix until at least 2027.

Are you excited for the Scooby-Doo live-action series on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.