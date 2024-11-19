Guillaume Canet Action Thriller ‘Ad Vitam’ Sets January 2025 Netflix Release

Netflix announced in April 2024 that it had officially ordered and put into production a new action thriller called Ad Vitam, which translates to To Life in English. The movie has since completed production and is due out on Netflix globally on January 10th, 2025.

Rodolphe Lauga (La Vie Scolaire) helms the new action thriller written by Guillaume Canet and Rodolphe Lauga in association with David Corona (screenwriter of Mon Roi). The movie is being produced under the production banner of La Cabanes Production and Jean Cottin (Valiant Hearts and Turning Tides).

The cast for the feature film includes Guillaume Canet (The Man Who Laughs), who will play Franck Lazareff. Alongside Canet, we’ll see Stéphane Caillard (Missions) as Leo, Nassim Lyes (Le Brio) as Ben, Zita Hanrot (Fatima) as Manon, Johan Heldenbergh (The Broken Circle Breakdown), Etienne Guillou-Kervern (The Wolf’s Call) as Stanislas Lacaze, and Alexis Manenti (Les Misérables) as Nico.

You may recall that Netflix had already released a title called Ad Vitam, although it’s no longer available. A French sci-fi series by that name resided on Netflix exclusively in all international regions between 2019 and 2022. The show featured six episodes and starred Yvan Attal, Garance Marillier, and Niels Schneider.

Here’s what you can expect courtesy of a logline provided by Netflix:

“After escaping an attempted murder, Franck Lazareff must find his wife Leo, who has been kidnapped by a mysterious group of armed men. He is caught up by his past and plunged into a state affair that is beyond him.”

The page for the show is now live on Netflix using this link, where you can add it to your list so you get notified when it is released. Netflix labels the title as dark and exciting with a different logline than the one provided above:

“When his wife is kidnapped, a broken man’s search for answers uncovers a major scandal tied to his own troubled past, ensnaring him in a deadly manhunt.”

Filming on the new movie has already begun in Paris and its surrounding suburbs of Versailles between April 8th, 2024, and June 20th, 2024.

Ad Vitam was also confirmed to be released on Netflix globally in 2025. The current list of confirmed Netflix Original titles (both movies and series) coming out in 2025 is here.

Will you be checking out Ad Vitam when it drops on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.