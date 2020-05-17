‘Northern Rescue’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status and Release Date

Northern Rescue is a true gem on Netflix. It’s was a Canadian acquisition for Netflix which saw most regions get the first ten episodes back in March 2019. Has the show been renewed for season 2? When will season 2 of Northern Rescue be on Netflix? Let’s take a look.

Let’s recap quickly. Northern Rescue is a drama series all about a family who faces the quick and unexpected loss of a family member. The series is about how they adapt to new surroundings and the loss of the mother in a new environment.

It stars William Baldwin, Kathleen Robertson, Amalaisa Williamson, and Spencer MacPherson, and reviews have been pretty positive for the show.

Before we continue, we said above this show isn’t quite a full Netflix Original. The show airs on CBC Gem which is a streaming service in Canada. It launched on March 1st on both Netflix and CBC Gem.

Has Northern Rescue been renewed for season 2?

Official renewal status: not yet renewed and unlikely (last updated: 05/17/2020)

Netflix nor CBC have decided to renew the series just yet.

Despite positive reviews, we still have yet to hear the fate of the show a year and a bit after the initial release.

Billy Baldwin, who plays the lead character on the show in February 2020 stated that the show had yet to be renewed.

Not that I know of… no. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) February 22, 2020

Should CBC decide not to move ahead with season 2, it’ll be down to Netflix to pick up the reigns of the show.

Is there room in the story for future episodes? Absolutely. The series ended with several plot lines left unfinished and the family is in tatters.

Maddie looks to now be on the way out after discovering John is not her father. She leaves a note for her sister at the end before we cut to the credits.

Charlie faced a shocking revelation about her boyfriend and her being sick at the end could suggest a little one is on the way. Scout ended the series with his relationship in ruins.

Sadly, now a year and a half after its initial release, the future of the show looks pretty certain that it won’t be coming back for a second season.

When will season 2 of Northern Rescue be on Netflix?

Let’s assume the show does get renewed (which seems unlikely given the above) then we could probably expect production to take around a year.

That’d mean a broad 2021-2022 release but again, it seems unlikely.

Do you want to see Northern Rescue return for a second season? Let us know in the comments.