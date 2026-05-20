‘Husbands in Action’: Cast, Plot, and Release Date for Netflix’s Next Big Korean Movie

A brand new action-comedy film from South Korea, titled Husbands in Action, is coming to Netflix in June 2026. Featuring an exciting, star-studded cast—including Jin Seon Kyu, Gong Myung, Kim Ji Suk, Yoon Kyung Ho, Kang Han Na, and Lee Da Hee—here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

Husbands in Action is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original action-comedy directed by Park Gyu Tae. The film is produced by TPS Company, the studio behind hit Korean features such as 6/45, Hard Hit, SEOBOK, and Fabricated City.

When is Husbands in Action coming to Netflix?

As announced as part of Netflix’s 2026 Korean Slate, Husbands in Action will premiere sometime in Q2 2026.

A recent update from Netflix confirmed that the movie will be dropping in June 2026, though a specific exact release date has yet to be announced. We expect the full premiere date to be revealed very soon.

What is the plot of Husbands in Action?

After years of tireless investigation finally result in the capture of a notorious drug gang leader, Detective Chung Sik has no time to celebrate: he suddenly learns his ex-wife has been kidnapped.

As Chung Sik embarks on a desperate rescue mission, he is forced to team up with his ex-wife’s current husband, Min Seok, a mild-mannered veterinarian. Meanwhile, the capture of the drug lord has created a massive power vacuum, leaving a new gang leader, Do Jun, and a rival boss, Yong Gang, violently fighting for control of the territory.

Who are the cast members of Husbands in Action?

Six main leads have been confirmed for Husbands in Action: Jin Seon Kyu, Gong Myung, Kim Ji Suk, Yoon Kyung Ho, Kang Han Na, and Lee Da Hee.

Jin Seon Kyu plays Chung Sik. The actor has starred in a number of hit Netflix dramas, including The Uncanny Counter, King the Land, Vincenzo, Kingdom, Be Melodramatic, and Mr. Sunshine. He is also set to star in the upcoming Netflix K-dramas Aema and The Price of Confession.

Gong Myung plays Min Seok. The actor previously starred in Netflix K-dramas such as Be Melodramatic and 20th Century Girl. He will also be appearing in the upcoming Netflix film Love Untangled.

Kim Ji Suk plays Do Jun. The actor is well known for his roles in Netflix dramas like Destined with You and When the Camellia Blooms. He has also led popular K-dramas such as Kiss Sixth Sense, Monthly Magazine Home, and My Unfamiliar Family.

Yoon Kyung Ho plays Yong Gang. The actor recently starred in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. He has a massive list of Netflix credits, having appeared in The Sound of Magic, Green Mothers’ Club, All of Us Are Dead, My Name, Vincenzo, Itaewon Class, and Mr. Sunshine.

Kang Han Na plays Sim Ae. The actress is a familiar face to Netflix fans, having starred in K-dramas like My Roommate Is a Gumiho, Start-Up, Record of Youth, and Designated Survivor: 60 Days.

Lee Da Hee plays Hye Ran. While she has fewer Netflix credits than her co-stars—having recently made a guest appearance in Mr. Plankton—she is a K-drama veteran who has led major series such as The Divorce Insurance, Island, The Beauty Inside, and Search: WWW.

What is the production status of Husbands in Action?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Production on Husbands in Action officially concluded in late 2025, after filming initially kicked off in May 2025. The movie is currently in post-production.

Are you looking forward to watching Husbands in Action on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!