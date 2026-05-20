David Fincher’s Cliff Booth Movie Sets December Netflix Premiere And Takes Narnia’s IMAX Slot

In what might be one of the most exciting collaborations in modern cinema, David Fincher and Quentin Tarantino are teaming up for a brand new Netflix feature film that will see Brad Pitt return to his Academy Award-winning role as Cliff Booth.

Here is everything we know so far about the highly anticipated new project, which is set to hit Netflix just in time for Christmas 2026 taking the Narnia IMAX slot with that movie having moved to an “eventized” full theatrical release in early 2027.

It’s not every day you get a powerhouse trio like Fincher, Tarantino, and Pitt on the same marquee. According to the official logline from Netflix, the new film (which the streamer has been reluctant to reveal any details on or even acknowledge its existence for the longest time) will serve as a continuation of the Cliff Booth character we first met in Tarantino’s 2019 smash hit Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Here is the official logline for the untitled Cliff Booth project, which has been called The Adventures of Cliff Booth, although our understanding is that this is subject to change and not finalized:

“Brad Pitt returns to his Academy Award-winning role as Cliff Booth, only this time it’s 1977 and it’s a very different Hollywood.”

With Fincher in the director’s chair and a screenplay penned by Tarantino himself. We got our first look at the new movie back in February during the Super Bowl with a surprise trailer.

When is the movie coming to Netflix?

Netflix is shaking up its release model for this massive title. The film will debut with an exclusive two-week global engagement in IMAX theaters starting November 25, 2026, before making its worldwide streaming debut on Netflix on December 23, 2026.

If that December 23rd date sounds familiar, it’s because it was the slot previously reserved for Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated The Chronicles of Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew. Now that the Narnia slot has become available, it’s allowed this Fincher/Tarantino team-up to slide perfectly into the prime holiday viewing window as some industry experts had been predicting in recent days/weeks.

While a two-week exclusive IMAX window is a big swing for the streamer, sources indicate that this doesn’t represent a permanent shift in Netflix’s overall theatrical strategy. Rather, Netflix is taking advantage of an open slot and trying something new for a film that demands the biggest screen possible particularly given the film highly appeals to cinephiles.

The movie had been cited numerous times for a Summer release on Netflix, though in recent weeks, a Fall premiere was understood to be its new slot. It’s also thought that this movie will be heading to one or multiple of the Fall film festivals.

Who is starring in the new David Fincher movie?

Brad Pitt is, of course, leading the charge as stuntman-turned-badass Cliff Booth. But he is backed by a stellar ensemble cast.

Here is the confirmed cast list so far:

Brad Pitt (Fight Club, Se7en)

(Fight Club, Se7en) Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Tenet)

(The Crown, Tenet) Scott Caan (Hawaii Five-0, Ocean’s Eleven)

(Hawaii Five-0, Ocean’s Eleven) Carla Gugino (The Fall of the House of Usher, Gerald’s Game)

(The Fall of the House of Usher, Gerald’s Game) Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, The Trial of the Chicago 7)

(Watchmen, The Trial of the Chicago 7) Peter Weller (RoboCop, Cabinet of Curiosities)

(RoboCop, Cabinet of Curiosities) Matt Groove

JB Tadena (Kung Fu)

(Kung Fu) Corey Fogelmanis (Ma)

(Ma) Karren Karagulian (Tangerine, The Florida Project)

There’s a bunch more smaller castings to come ahead of release.

Who is behind the camera?

As expected with any David Fincher project, he is bringing along his trusted roster of top-tier, award-winning collaborators.

The film is produced by Fincher’s long-time producing partner Ceán Chaffin alongside Brad Pitt.

Behind the scenes, the crew is packed with Fincher veterans:

Director of Photography: Erik Messerschmidt, ASC (Mank, The Killer) Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt (Zodiac, The Social Network)



Editor: Kirk Baxter, ACE (The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo)

Kirk Baxter, ACE (The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) Costume Designer: Trish Summerville (Gone Girl, Mank)

Trish Summerville (Gone Girl, Mank) Sound Designer: Ren Klyce (Fight Club, The Killer)

Ren Klyce (Fight Club, The Killer) Casting: Laray Mayfield (Mindhunter, The Killer)

Laray Mayfield (Mindhunter, The Killer) Stunt Coordinator: Dave Macomber

Are you excited to see Brad Pitt back as Cliff Booth under the direction of David Fincher? Let us know in the comments down below!