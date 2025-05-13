‘Once Upon An Assassin’: Everything You Need To Know About The New French Netflix Period Series

One of the main blockbuster series in the French line-up for this year is Once Upon An Assassin (or Néro as it’ll be dubbed in French-speaking regions), a high-octane historical adventure drama. Details are scarce, but here is everything we know so far.

We have mentioned a bit of the project once the first footage was unveiled at the Paris Next On Netflix event last January, but the show is now heavily in post-production.

The series is set to run for eight episodes of around 52 minutes each, with

The show’s creator, Allan Mauduit, has reportedly spent four years developing it. He is most known for his previous Canal+ show, the comedy Kabul Kitchen, which lasted three seasons (from 2012 to 2017). Produced by Karé Productions for Netflix, the show was co-written with Jean-Patrick Benes (also Kabul Kitchen), Martin Douaire, Raphaëlle Richet, and Nicolas Digard. Mauduit directs the first four episodes, with the latter half of the season helmed by Ludovic Colbeau-Justin (Jack Mimoun & The Secrets of Val Verde).

What is Once Upon An Assassin / Néro about?

Néro follows Pio Marmaï as a cynical assassin in 16th-century France, where social tensions bubble as a historic drought is underway. Betrayed by his former master, he is dead set on retrieving his daughter Perla, who was raised as an orphan. The series will depict Néro facing a dilemma between saving his loved ones or saving the world from ruthless enemies.

Who is in the cast of Once Upon An Assassin / Néro?

The series boasts Pio Marmaï as its main character. It’s only his second series, as he has made an appearance in the French adaptation of In Treatment/Betipul for Arte, but the actor boasts a varied career across 15 years on the big screen. He is no stranger to adventure movies, having recently appeared as Porthos in the blockbuster two-part adaptation of The Three Musketeers.

Alongside Marmaï is Belgian actor Olivier Gourmet, a character actor who is most known for independent movies by the Dardenne brothers (many of which premiered at Cannes) and multiple award-winning appearances on the big screen. He’s playing the role of Horace.

Alice Isaaz is the female lead of Néro as the character Hortense. She recently fronted the legal drama 66-5 for Canal+. She was also one of the French-speaking talents in the miniseries The Eddy, a Paris-set show on Netflix.

The confirmed cast is rounded out by Louis-Do De Lencquesaing (Spiral, Lost Illusions) as Rochemort, and Camille Razat, who has been known for the role of Camille in Emily In Paris; her role is unconfirmed.

Where was Néro produced?

The series was shot in the spring and summer of 2024 in various locations in the South of France: mainly around Perpignan and the department of Pyrénées-Orientales. According to local press reports in ActuPerpignan and Nice-Matin, the actual medieval fortress of Salses was used for part of the shooting. It was used by Catholic kings of Spain in the XVIth Century. The production has also moved to Vintimille (Italy), Nice, Menton and reportedly, Barcelona in Spain for additional shoots.

Are you looking forward to the show? Let us know in the comments below, and for more upcoming French titles coming up in 2025 and beyond, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.