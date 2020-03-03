Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in May 2020

Welcome to your first early look at what’s coming to Netflix in May 2020. Below, we’ll be running you through all the Netflix Originals scheduled for release throughout the month and run over what they’re about, who’s involve and more.

In case you missed any of the April 2020 Netflix Original releases, you missed the likes of Money Heist part 4, Sergio, After Life S2 and Extraction.

Note: as of March 3rd, this list is looking a little bare. That’s normal and will be populated as the month gets closer.

Hollywood (Limited Series)

Netflix Release Date: May 1st

Hollywood will be Ryan Murphy’s first full Netflix Original series under his expansive output deal with Netflix.

The limited series is set to detail Hollywood’s hey-day as we follow a group of actors and filmmakers trying to make it big.

Among the cast for Hollywood includes Rob Reiner, Darren Criss, Jake Picking, Patti LuPone, Paget Brewster, Mira Sorvino, and Jim Parsons.

Casi feliz / Almost Happy (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: May 1st

As with almost every region in the world, Netflix continues its global expansion and this series is one of the first wave of new shows from Argentina.

Netflix has yet to publish the official page for the comedy series and we’ll update this post once we learn more.

The Eddy (Limited Series)

Netflix Release Date: May 8th

The second limited series set to release on Netflix in May is this French musical mini-series.

It tells the story of a French club owner who is dealing with the ups and downs of running a live music venue in Paris.

Among the key talent for The Eddy is André Holland, Joanna Kulig, Amandla Stenberg, and Melissa George.

Other Netflix Original Releases for May 2020

La Corazonada / The Hunch – Argentinian thriller – May 28th

What are you most looking forward to releasing on Netflix in May 2020? Let us know in the comments down below.