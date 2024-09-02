Netflix News and Previews One Piece

‘One Piece’ Season 2 Adds Three More to Cast: Finds Its Mr. 11, Bartolomeo and Chopper Heavy Point

Three more cast members have been revealed for the second season of the One Piece live-action adaptation.

Picture: Alan Foulis (left), Gavin Gomes (center), Nahum Hughes (right)

Castings have been coming thick and fast recently as the show continues production in South Africa and is expected to run through January 2025. Netflix still has many more cast members to announce, and we suspect they’ll be unveiled in due time, but Netflix has reportedly found its Mr. 11, Chopper (Heavy Point), and Luffy’s biggest fanboy Bartolomeo.

After an official teaser from Oda-Sensei in August, we saw three days of cast announcements for the second season.

One Piece Live Action Season 2 Message Echiiro Oda Netflix

However, the announcements below do not come from Netflix but from the research done by the X account One Piece Netflix Fan. Even before Netflix revealed that Charithra Chandran was cast as Miss Wednesday, they led the speculation behind her casting.

Gavin Gomes will play Tony Chopper (Heavy Point)

It’s unclear if Gavin Gomes will provide the voice of Heavy Point Chopper or just solely the body double. The actor and stunt double has worked on Warrior, Black Sails, Plan B, and The Cars That Made the World. He also worked on the movie Deep Blue Sea 3 as a stunt performer.

Tweet 1827345159316762679 20240902 103709 Via 10015 Io

Nahum Hughes will play Bartolomeo

Nahum Hughes has starred in a handful of minor roles in movies and television shows such as Black Beauty, Killer Body Count, Darby Harper Wants You to Know, and Projek Dina.

Fans of One Piece will likely know that Bartolomeo isn’t officially introduced to the story until the Dressrosa Arc, which takes place hundreds of chapters after the events of Loguetown. However, as part of Bartolomeo’s backstory, he bears witness to the “miracle” that saves Luffy’s life in Loguetown, which inspires him to become a pirate. This is a fun and welcome change to the story, much like how Garp was revealed to be Luffy’s grandpa hundreds of chapters earlier than shown in the manga.

Tweet 1827330020823413110 20240902 103811 Via 10015 Io

Alan Foulis will play Mr. 11

Alan Foulis starred as Owen in the martial arts drama Warrior. He also starred in the AppleTV series Invasion and two episodes of the docudrama The Great War as Captain 2.

Introduced during the Little Garden Arc, Mr. 11 is captured by Captain Smoker and Tashigi on the island of Renaisse. In the anime and manga, we never witnessed how Mr. 11 was captured. We expect to see this fight in the second season, allowing us to see Tashigi and Smoker in action, much like how, in the first season, we saw on screen for the first time the fight between Zoro and Mr. 7.

Tweet 1829643051918377396 20240902 102411 Via 10015 Io

Full New Cast List for One Piece Season 2

Since July, Netflix has announced 15 new cast members for the second season.

  • Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior) as Miss Valentine.
  • David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad) as Mr. 3.
  • Camrus Johnson (Batwoman) as Mr. 5.
  • Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9. 
  • Brendan Murray (Dark Matter) as Brogy.
  • Clive Russel (Game of Thrones) as Crocus.
  • Werner Coetser (Diepe Waters) as Dorry.
  • Ty Keogh (Blood Diamond) as Dalton.
  • Callum Kerr (Monarch) as Smoker.
  • Julia Rehwald (Fear Street) as Tashigi.
  • Rob Colletti (The Many Saints of Newark) as Wapol.

New Castings For One Piece Season 2

  • Katey Sagal (Married… With Children) as Dr. Kureha.
  • Mark Harelik (Trumbo) as Dr. Hiriluk.
  • Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes) as Nefertari Cobra.
  • Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton) as Miss Wednesday.

August Castings For One Piece Season 2

Who else has yet to be cast in season 2 of One Piece?

There are still several characters yet to be announced 

  • Tony Chopper (Base form).
  • Miss All Sunday (Robin).
  • Crocodile.
  • Igaram.
  • Miss Monday.
  • Miss Goldenweek.
  • Chess.
  • Kuromarimo.
  • Ace.

There are several characters we aren’t expecting to be cast until the third season when the events of the Alabasta Arc are covered. We expect the following characters to be cast in season 3:

  • Mr. 2.
  • Toto.
  • Pell.
  • Mr. 4.
  • Miss Merry Christmas.
  • Mr. 1.
  • Miss Doublefinger.
  • Kappa.
  • Chaka.

Are you happy with the casting of the second season of One Piece so far? Let us know in the comments below!

