‘Partner Track’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What to Expect

Netflix’s latest legal drama is now streaming and following in the footsteps of The Lincoln Lawyer, adapts a popular book and is almost certainly eyeing a second season at Netflix but will it get it? Here’s everything we know about season 2 and how well the show is performing on the service.

Based on the Helen Wan 2013 novel The Partner, the series stars Arden Cho, Alexandra Turshen, Bradley Gibson, Dominic Sherwood, and Rob Heaps.

All 10 episodes of season 1 landed on Netflix on August 26th, 2022.

Partner Track Netflix Renewal Status

Has Partner Track been renewed for season 2?

Official Renewal Status: Not yet renewed.

Our Renewal Prediction: Too early to call.

As of September 7th, 2022, the show has yet to get a thumbs up or thumbs down from Netflix, although it’s worth noting that the show has been heavily rumored to get a second season.

Renewals come down to several factors. Three internal metrics have been touted as to why a show will get renewed or canceled. These are “adjusted view share,” an “efficiency score,” and “impact value.”

While we as outsiders aren’t able to calculate these metrics, what we can look at as outsiders includes Netflix’s top 10 metrics, hourly figures, third-party data (including hours watched and completion data), and external demand sources which we’ll do below.

Netflix’s head of drama, Jinny Howe, spoke to Deadline on August 27th, and the article stated that “executives are high on Partner Track, and the series is looking good for a Season 2 renewal.”

Was Partner Track well received on Netflix?

Mixed to positive is how well the show has been received by both critics and audiences thus far.

On the critic’s side, opinions varied from the San Francisco Chronicle referring to it as perfect background noise while Nina Metz at the Chicago Tribune said the show is “engrossing enough to keep you watching”.

The show has a 56% splat rating by critics and a 51% by audiences so far. Over on IMDb, the show is sitting at a 6.8/10.

How well is Partner Track performing on Netflix?

Let’s begin with data from Netflix themselves via their top 10 site.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 August 21st, 2022 to August 28th, 2022 16,660,000 7 1 August 28th, 2022 to September 4th, 2022 31,140,000 (+87%) 4 2

Rightly or wrongly, the show is most comparable to the earlier release in 2022 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Both are legal dramas (although some would argue the show is more of a romantic comedy) with 10 episodes and are relatively close to each other in runtime.

As the chart below demonstrates, the show is not off to the best of starts (we’ve added Pieces of Her as another comparison).

We featured the debut of Partner Track in our Top 10 Report that uses CVE metrics to see how well the show performed on a level playing field. The show debuted just ahead of Cowboy Bebop but notably behind the likes of Archive 81, Heartstopper, and In From The Cold.

Raw top 10s via FlixPatrol can also help us understand how well the show performs. We can see from the heatmap above that the show is performing best in the United States, Canada, the Nordic regions, and Eastern Europe.

According to their data, the show peaked on day 3 of being on the service but has held relatively well since.

What to expect from Partner Track season 2 on Netflix

If the show does get renewed? Where can we expect the show to head next?

By the end of the 10 episodes, Ingrid is left disappointed after her mission to get a partner fails at Parsons Valentine & Hunt and was ultimately derailed by Jeff Murphy. The same Jeff Murphy she’d had a relationship with off and on again throughout season 1. That’s even after all her hard work to rise up above all of the roadblocks placed in her way throughout the first season.

Georgia Lee spoke to Deadline shortly following the release of season 1 and discussed where they’d head in season 2. Here’s some of the key points discussed:

Don’t expect the relationship between Ingrid and Murphy to be repaired anytime soon.

On romances, Lee said, “I would like to say that Ingrid chooses not Team Murphy or Team Nick or Team Z, she chooses herself. That’s her ultimate journey.”

Lee didn’t rule out the possibility of bringing back Nick (played by Rob Heaps).

Expect more from the Rachel-Tyler-Ingrid trio.

Would you like to see more episodes of Netflix’s Partner Track? Let us know in the comments.