New Anime Coming to Netflix in November 2026: ‘Fool Night’ and ‘Bass X Machina’

November’s upcoming slate is shaping up to be truly unmissable. Prepare for phenomenal new debuts like the Sunrise and Shaft collaboration Fool Night, alongside the gritty new steampunk series Bass X Machina from creator LeSean Thomas. Plus, your watchlist will stay full with heavy-hitting weekly drops, bringing fresh episodes of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, Blue Box, and Steel Ball Run.

We also have an ongoing anime preview you can look forward to watching on Netflix in 2026.

New Netflix Original Anime on Netflix in November 2026

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Brian Tyree Henry, Currie Graham, Cree Summer, Tati Gabrielle, Janelle Monáe

Netflix Release Date: November 3, 2026

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Creator LeSean Thomas (Yasuke, Cannon Busters) returns to Netflix with a stunning new steampunk adventure, brought to life by Studio Mir’s powerhouse animators. While fans might debate whether it fits the strict geographical definition of “anime,” its breathtaking action choreography, highly stylized character designs, and mature themes make it a must-watch for anime fans.

In a lawless Steampunk West overrun by brutal outlaws, machines, and supernatural terrors, a father is forced to become judge, jury, and executioner—knowing that every act of justice meant to protect his family may ultimately cost him the very people he’s fighting to save.

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kouki Uchiyama, Aya Endou, Minako Kotobuki, Junya Enoki, Kiyomitsu Mizuuchi

Netflix Release Date: November 26, 2026

Fool Night is a collaboration between animation studios Sunrise and Shaft, and it could be one of the best new anime added to Netflix in 2026. We’re very excited for Fool Night’s release, and all anime fans should add it to their watchlist.

In a sunless, distant future where oxygen is perilously thin, humanity survives through “floromorphosis”—a controversial technology that transforms living humans into oxygen-producing plants. Pushed to the absolute brink by extreme poverty and his mother’s severe illness, Toshiro Kamiya faces an impossible dilemma. Unable to afford basic food or life-saving medication, he contemplates sacrificing his own body to the floromorphosis process for a massive payday. Forced to weigh his own survival against his family’s, Kamiya’s agonizing choice plunges him into a dark exploration of a dying society’s fading humanity.

New Licensed Anime Coming to Netflix in November 2026

Black Butler

Seasons: 2 (TBC) | Episodes: 43 (TBC)

Genre: Action, Mystery, Supernatural | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Daisuke Ono, Maaya Sakamoto, Jun Fukuyama, Junichi Suwabe, Emiri Katou, Yuuki Kaji

Netflix Release Date: November 15, 2026

Set in a fictional, Victorian-era London, Black Butler follows young aristocratic heir Ciel Phantomhive and his impeccably skilled, demonic butler, Sebastian Michaelis. Bound by a dark Faustian contract, the duo solves the underworld’s most sinister mysteries and investigates crimes plaguing the British Empire while Ciel seeks brutal vengeance against those who destroyed his noble family.

One Piece (Season 35)

Episodes: 14

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Akemi Okamura, Kazuya Nakai, Kappei Yamaguchi, Hiroaki Hirata

Netflix Release Date: November 15, 2026

The last remaining episodes of Whole Cake Island are finally coming to Netflix in the US!

My Hero Academia (Season 6)

Episodes: 25

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 23 minutes

Cast: Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Yuuki Kaji, Kenta Miyake, Junichi Suwabe

Netflix Release Date: November 19, 2026

The wait is almost over: the missing sixth season of My Hero Academia is officially making its Netflix debut this November! With the arrival of season six, subscribers will have access to seven full seasons of the hit anime, paving the way for the eighth and final season down the road.

The sixth season covers the beginning of the “Paranormal Liberation War” arc, where the heroes and students of UA High engage in an all-out war against Tomura Shigaraki and the newly formed Paranormal Liberation Front.

Blue Exorcist (Season 3)

Episodes: 13

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Nobuhiko Okamoto, Jun Fukuyama, Hiroshi Kamiya, Ayahi Takagaki, Rina Satou

Netflix Release Date: November 25, 2026

Season 3 of Blue Exorcist covers the events of the Shimane Illuminati Saga following the Kyoto arc; the terrorist group Illuminati declares war and targets Izumo Kamiki, using her family’s heritage for cruel experiments. When Renzo Shima defects as a double agent, Rin and the Exwires launch a dangerous rescue mission to Shimane, confronting dark secrets and testing their ultimate bonds of trust.

Returning Weekly Anime on Netflix in November 2026

Episodes: 11

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 23 minutes

Cast: Shougo Sakata, Youhei Azakami, Kaito Ishikawa, Rie Takahashi, Tomokazu Sugita

Netflix Finale Date: December 4, 2026 | New Episodes: Fridays

Netflix was at the center of a massive controversy earlier this year when the streaming service dropped just one episode of Steel Ball Run. After listening to fans, Netflix confirmed the series would return to weekly episodes. Steel Ball Run’s return has been a success so far, but another controversy has emerged: fans are desperate to see the outro changed.

Episodes: 24

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Kensho Ono, Yume Miyamoto, Takako Honda, Misaki Kuno, Rikiya Koyama

Netflix Finale Date: December 12, 2026* | New Episodes: Saturdays

Daemons of the Shadow Realm’s release on Netflix coincided with the release of the second cour (or part 2) of the Japanese broadcast. This means there are still plenty of episodes left in the series, which should keep its Netflix release running through December 2026.

Twins Yuru and Asa are separated in an isolated village. After a deadly attack targets Yuru, they flee, but he is confronted by a woman claiming to be his true twin. With help from an outsider, Yuru summons powerful daemons to uncover the hidden truth behind the village’s mysterious attack.

Episodes: 14 (tbc)

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Anna Nagase, Shouya Chiba, Satoshi Inomata, Fuuka Izumi, Sakura Shinfaku

Netflix Finale Date: December 31, 2026* | New Episodes: Thursdays

The Ramparts of Ice has been one of the best new anime added to Netflix this year, impressing audiences with its adaptation of Kōcha Agasawa’s manga, in particular.

The story centers around Koyuki Hikawa, a socially withdrawn student who keeps an emotional wall between herself and others. The only person she spends time with is her longtime friend, Miki Azumi. One day, her quiet life is disrupted when a boy named Minato Amamiya inexplicably starts trying to break through her barriers. The aloof Koyuki, the high school idol Miki, the overly familiar Minato, and the laid-back basketball player Yota share an awkward, occasionally frustrating, yet wholesome student life.

Episodes: 13

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Takuto Yoshinaga, Daisuke Hirakawa, Ami Koshimizu, Tomokazu Sugita, Maki Kawase

Netflix Release Date: October 1, 2026 | New Episodes: Thursday

For shy young Tetsuo, the only friend he’s ever known is the giant robot Yukio. Together, they defended humanity as its ‘saviors,’ standing against galactic monsters that invaded from space. After surviving a desperate battle in an escape pod and spending eight years in cold sleep, Tetsuo finally returns to Earth, only to find a world in ruins—entirely frozen beneath a blanket of ice and snow. Carrying the promise he once made to Yukio deep in his heart, Tetsuo takes his first steps into this strange new icebound planet now known as Snowball Earth.

Episodes: 12

Genre: Action, Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 23 minutes

Cast: Kappei Yamaguchi, Noriko Hidaka, Kouichi Yamadera, Rei Sakuma, Minami Takayama

Netflix Finale Date: December 19, 2026 | New Episodes: Saturday

Beloved animation studio Mappa has done a phenomenal job so far handling the remake of the beloved ’90s anime. Fans can’t seem to get enough of the anime.

Ranma Saotome and Akane Tendo are betrothed. However, Ranma has a unique problem: after falling into the cursed springs of Jusenkyo while training in China, he now turns into a girl when doused in cold water and reverts to a guy in hot water!

Episodes: 24 or 25 (tbc)

Genre: Romance, Sport | Runtime: 24 minutes

Cast: Reina Ueda, Shouya Chiba, Akari Kitou, Chiaki Kobayashi, Yuuma Uchida

Netflix Finale Date: March 14, 2027* | New Episodes: Mondays

Sports drama? High school romance? Why not both? Blue Box blends the very best of both genres as first-year Taiki Inomata continues his journey at Eimei Senior High as a member of the high school badminton club, with the goal of making it to nationals to prove himself worthy of his crush, Chinatsu Kano, a second-year and the ace of the girls’ basketball team.

If the series has a minimum of 24 episodes and no breaks, the series finale will air on either March 14 or March 21, 2027. There’s still plenty of Blue Box to come on Netflix.

Episodes: 19*

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 minutes

Cast: Masako Nozawa, Ryo Horikawa, Kouichi Yamadera, Ryuusei Nakao

Netflix Finale Date: February 20, 2027* | New Episodes: Saturdays

Dragon Ball is officially back on Netflix! Following the massive success of Daima, the franchise continues its streaming run with a spectacular Dragon Ball Super remake. This highly anticipated revival promises fans the breathtaking animation and visuals that were lacking in the series’ original 2015 run.

Set just a few years after the fierce battle with Majin Buu, a terrifying new threat awakens from a decades-long slumber: Lord Beerus, the God of Destruction. Prompted by a prophetic dream about a legendary warrior known as the Super Saiyan God, Beerus and his angelic attendant, Whis, scour the universe for the remaining Saiyans. Their search leads them directly to Earth, home to Son Goku and Prince Vegeta. Desperate to test this fabled power, Beerus threatens to obliterate the planet if his challenge goes unanswered. Now, Goku and his friends must push beyond their mortal limits, unite, and unlock a new divine transformation before their world is erased.

What anime are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in November 2026? Let us know in the comments below!