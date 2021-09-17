‘Partner Track’ Netflix Series: What We Know So Far

In an effort to expand its library to represent the Asian experience even more, Netflix will be producing a new drama series titled Partner Track, based on the Helen Wan novel of the same name. The story will follow a young lawyer played by Arden Cho (Teen Wolf, Chicago Med), who is about to become the first minority woman to become a partner in a venerable old law firm.

For Netflix’s Partner Track, Sarah Goldfinger and Georgia Lee will serve as writers and showrunners. Goldfinger is known for her work in such TV series as Grimm, Hawaii Five-0, Charmed, Almost Human and more. Lee most notably has been a writer for Syfy and Amazon’s acclaimed series The Expanse.

The first two episodes of Partner Track will be directed by Emmy nominee Julie Ann Robertson, whose credits include Bridgerton, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Castle Rock and more. The rest of the episodes will be directed by Tanya Wexler, Kevin Berlandi, Lily Mariye, and Charles Randolph-Wright.

Georgia Lee commented:

“We are so deeply excited to bring this story of an Asian American woman trying to break the glass ceiling at an elite law firm to life,”

Jinny Howe, VP of Original Series at Netflix also weighed in:

“We’re proud of the incredible team assembled to bring to life Partner Track, an empowering story told through the eyes of our Asian-American lead character Ingrid Yun, played by the talented Arden Cho, Full of fun and romance, this is a contemporary and insightful look at the added pressures for women and those of underrepresented backgrounds in the workplace today.”

Netflix’s Partner Track will be produced by Sarah Goldfinger, Kristen Campo, Kim Shumway and Tony Hernandez. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Partner Track:

What’s the plot of Partner Track?

As mentioned above, Netflix’s Partner Track will be based on author Helen Wan’s 2013 novel of the same name:

Here is the story synopsis for Partner Track from Amazon:

Ingrid Yung’s life is full of firsts. A first-generation Chinese American, the first lawyer in her family, she’s about to collect the holy grail of “firsts” and become the first minority woman to make partner at the venerable old law firm Parsons Valentine & Hunt. Ingrid has perfected the art of “passing” and seamlessly blends into the old-boy corporate culture. She gamely banters in the corporate cafeteria, plays in the firm softball league, and earnestly racks up her billable hours. But when an offensive incident at the summer outing threatens the firm’s reputation, Ingrid’s outsider status is suddenly thrown into sharp relief. Scrambling to do damage control, Parsons Valentine announces a new Diversity and Inclusion Initiative, commanding Ingrid to spearhead the effort. Only she’s about to close an enormous transaction that was to be her final step in securing partnership. For the first time, Ingrid must question her place in the firm. Pitted against her colleagues, including her golden-boy boyfriend, Ingrid begins to wonder whether the prestige of partnership is worth breaching her ethics. But can she risk throwing away the American dream that is finally within her reach?

Who is cast in Partner Track?

The cast of Netflix’s Partner Track will be led by Arden Cho, who is known for her roles in Teen Wolf, Chicago Med and more. Other cast members also include Bradley Gibson (Powerbook III: Ghost), Alexandra Turshen (Ray Donovan), Nolan Gerard Funk (The Flight Attendant), Dominic Sherwood (Penny Dreadful: The City of Angels), Rob Heaps (Good Girls) and Matthew Rauch (Terminal Lis).

What’s the production status of Partner Track?

Filming for the first season of Netflix’s Partner Track has started on September 13, 2021 in New York and is planned to last until January 21, 2022 according to issue 1263 of Production Weekly.

What’s the Netflix release date for Partner Track?

Netflix hasn’t set a release date for the first season of Partner Track, but considering the production schedule, we would expect late 2022 or early 2023.