What’s Leaving Netflix in November 2026

Welcome to your early look at the movies and series scheduled to depart Netflix in the United States throughout November 2026. As always, a new month brings plenty of new additions to the library, but it also means we have to say our goodbyes to dozens of heavy hitters as licensing agreements run their course. Whether you’re looking to squeeze in a blockbuster movie marathon or finish a massive binge-watch before the clock strikes midnight, you’ll want to add some of these departing titles to your queue pronto.

The first of the month is bringing an absolute bloodbath of licensed movie removals. Action fans will be pouring one out as almost the entire Fast & Furious collection speeds off the platform, alongside Keanu Reeves’s classic Speed. Horror aficionados aren’t faring much better, with a massive chunk of the Chucky franchise packing up its knives on November 1st. Later in the month, we’ll also see the departure of several major titles from Netflix’s first-window Pay-1 agreements. Recent Sony Pictures theatrical hits like Paddington in Peru and Heart Eyes will be making their scheduled exits, as will Universal’s sci-fi horror sequel M3GAN 2.0.

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On the television side, there are some hefty binges you’ll need to wrap up quickly. The beloved medical drama The Resident is scheduled to check out midway through the month, alongside all three seasons of the acclaimed British crime series Broadchurch. Even more notably, we’re tracking a handful of major Netflix Original removals this month. Prepare to say your goodbyes to the fantastic dark comedy The End of the F*ing World and the highly nostalgic Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. As we always remind you: just because a title carries that red Netflix “N” doesn’t mean it’s safe from the chopping block forever!

Please note that this is our preliminary list of removals for November 2026, meaning it is not 100% complete just yet. We’ll be keeping this post updated throughout October and November as Netflix officially announces more departures, so we highly suggest keeping it bookmarked. For a look at what’s replacing these departing titles, don’t forget to check out our comprehensive, constantly-updated guide to what’s coming to Netflix US in November 2026.

Please note: All removals from Netflix are subject to change due to licensing agreements. Netflix may extend licenses or remove titles earlier than listed. Removal dates may also vary by region.

Titles marked with an asterisk are not yet officially confirmed and are based on our internal data.

Movies Leaving Netflix US on November 1st

About Last Night… (1986)

13 Going on 30 (2004)

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

42: The True Story of an American Legend (2013)

A Private War (2018)

A Very Vintage Christmas (2019)

American Sniper (2014)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Black Adam (2022)

Bride of Chucky (1998)

Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story (2025)

Catch & Release (2006)

Child’s Play 2 (1990)

Child’s Play 3 (1991)

Cult of Chucky (2017)

Curse of Chucky (2013)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Fast Five (2011)

Furious 7 (2015)

Happy Death Day 2U (2019)

Hitch (2005)

Holmes & Watson (2018)

Jumanji (1995)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

La Bamba (1987)

Merry Liddle Christmas (2019)

Minions (2015)

Moonage Daydream (2022)

Mother’s Day (2016)

Nightcrawler (2014)

Pompeii (2014)

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Selma (2014)

Smallfoot (2018)

Speed (1994)

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1997)

Spy Game (2001)

Starship Troopers (2015)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Striking Distance (1993)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

The Grey (2011)

The Night Before (2015)

The Paper Tigers (2021)

The Seduction of Joe Tynan (1979)

The Warriors (1979)

The Whole Ten Yards (2004)

Under the Skin (2013)

Wendy Williams: The Movie (2021)

Series Leaving Netflix US on November 1st

60 Days In (1 Season)

Broadchurch (3 Seasons)

Little Women (1 Season)

Molang (3 Seasons)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1 Season)

Upper Middle Bogan (Seasons 1-3)

What’s Leaving Netflix US on November 2nd

The Outfit (2022)

What’s Leaving Netflix US on November 3rd

Amina (2021)

Miss Granny (2014)

Silenced (2011)

The Fortress (2017)

What’s Leaving Netflix US on November 4th

World of Winx (Seasons 1) Netflix Original Removal Note: Only season 1 is currently showing removal.

Minx (Seasons 1-3)

Nora’s Will (2010)

What’s Leaving Netflix US on November 5th

The End of the F***ing World (Seasons 1-2) Netflix Original Removal

Soul Surfer (2011)

What’s Leaving Netflix US on November 6th

And So It Goes (2014)

Mughizh (2021)

Red Joan (2019)

Sniper: The Last Stand (2024) – Sony Pictures First Window Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix US on November 7th

The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi – Chapter 2: The Spirit of Vengeance (2023)

What’s Leaving Netflix US on November 8th

Heart Eyes (2025) – Sony Pictures First Window Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix US on November 9th

The Lost City (2022)

Wizzo School (2023)

What’s Leaving Netflix US on November 10th

Oregon (2023)

Wanted Man (2023)

What’s Leaving Netflix US on November 14th

Absentia (Seasons 1-3)*

The Big C (Seasons 1-4)*

What’s Leaving Netflix US on November 15th

Dieter Nuhr: Nuhr in Berlin (2018)

Paddington in Peru (2024) – Sony Pictures First Window Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix US on November 17th

I’m Still Here (2024) – Sony Pictures First Window Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix US on November 20th

The Resident (Seasons 1-6)*

What’s Leaving Netflix US on November 23rd

Fugitiva (2023) Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix US on November 25th

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (Limited Series) Netflix Original Removal

The Lost Patient (2016) Netflix Original Removal

The Tiny Chef Show (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix US on November 26th

M3GAN 2.0 (2025) – Universal First Window Removal

Looking ahead, next month will see more Universal first-window titles depart, such as How to Train Your Dragon and Honey Don’t, plus lots more, including big series like Grantchester, Teen Wolf, Hunters, and more. Stay tuned.