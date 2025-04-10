‘PAW Patrol’ Heads to Netflix US For The First Time Ever in Summer 2025

The hit kids series PAW Patrol has been streaming on Netflix in many regions worldwide over the past few years, but for the first time, Netflix in the United States will be picking up two of the early seasons for two years starting this Summer.

On the air since 2013, PAW Patrol is one of the defining kids’ animated series of the past two decades, with 262 episodes under its belt, in addition to movies, specials, and games. Created by Jamie Whitney and Keith Chapman, the series follows six heroic puppies led by a tech-savvy 10-year-old who pull off high-stakes rescue missions using humor, problem-solving skills, and cool vehicles.

Netflix in the United States has been the home to the spin-off series Rubble & Crew (which we first reported back in late 2024) since December 9th of last year, but it’ll soon be joined by the show that started it all – PAW Patrol. An investor relations document confirms two streams from July 1st, 2025.

Netflix US will add seasons 2 and 3 (each consisting of 26 episodes). It is licensed for two years, with streaming of those seasons beginning on July 1st, 2025, and expiring on June 30th, 2027.

The document also discloses that the Rubble & Crew show license is coming up for renewal around the same time. That means it could leave on June 30th, 2025, if no further deal is reached. Netflix US also streamed the 2021 movie Paw Patrol: The Movie for 6 months between July 2024 and January 2025.

The addition won’t impact Paramount+, which is still the central place to stream the show in the United States, with 10 seasons currently available. Prime Video’s renewal discussion kicks off in July, per the document.

Internationally, the show is more widely available, but often only with a few seasons. Most regions that currently carry the show only have access to seasons 7 and 8, with a few exceptions like Australia and the UK, which also carry season 1. Canada currently carries seasons 4 through 11 at the time of publishing. Despite that limited availability, the show is still incredibly popular on Netflix. Last year, the show ranked as the fourth most popular kids series with only Peppa Pig, Gabby’s Dollhouse, and CoComelon ahead of it.

Between the movies, various available series and specials on Netflix, the franchise picked up 1.46 billion hours watched globally between 2023 and 2024, according to the Netflix Engagement Reports.

In the Spin Master document, they note that Unicorn Academy will be expanding its reach to more broadcasters than just Netflix, including a Nickelodeon launch in the US in May 2025. They also teased the new “special events,” which Netflix is dubbing seasons 3 and 4. Legendary Summer was released on April 9th, with Winter Solstice scheduled to land on November 6th.

Industry analyst Emily Horgan (and a What’s on Netflix contributor) told us the move is significant. “There has been a noticeable exclusivity mellowing from Paramount as regards kids content in the last year or so,” Horgan says, adding, “That exclusivity-at-all-costs ethos that dominated the early years of streaming wars has thankfully grown stale because you need big platform penetration if you’re going to build or maintain a preschool brand. Even one as big a PAW Patrol. We’re tracking a number of instances of this in the Netflix Kids Content Performance Report, including Peppa Pig, which has made big gains through this strategy.”

Hat tip to our friends at NickAlive for the tip on the Netflix licensing!