‘Unicorn Academy’ Renewed for Chapters 3 and 4 at Netflix; Sets April 2025 Return

Spin Master’s Unicorn Academy returned for its second season in June 2024. Thankfully, the show will be returning for two additional chapters in the form of one-off specials, with the first arriving in April and the other arriving in November later this year.

The animated series tells the story of Sophia, Wildstar, and all of their Unicorn Academy pals. It first premiered on Netflix in November 2023 with its first nine episodes, with the follow-up coming last summer. It wasn’t clear whether the show would be returning, given that it was only ordered upfront with two seasons. The show has featured in the top 10s in over 70 countries and dominated the kids top 10s in many countries such as the UK and US where it’s spent 41 and 62 days there respectively. The show is also a permanent fixture in countries like India (468 days in the top 10), Romania (443 days), Denmark (152 days), and all across Europe. According to the Netflix Engagement Reports covering 2023 and 2024 viewing, the show has picked up over 200 million viewing hours globally, equating to 44.50 million views.

As first announced by Netflix earlier this week, we’ve now had clarification that we’re getting two specials in 2025, albeit they’ll be labeled as Chapters. On April 9th, 2025, Netflix will debut Unicorn Academy: Legendary Summer, and later this year, on November 6th, they’ll debut Winter Solstice (Chapter 4) as part of Netflix’s Christmas lineup. The episode runtimes will be 60 minutes and 44 minutes, respectively.

The voice cast for the next chapter includes:

Gabriella Kosmidis as Isabel Armstrong

as Isabel Armstrong Kamaia Fairburn as Layla Fletcher

as Layla Fletcher Sadie Laflamme-Snow as Ava Banji

as Ava Banji Kolton Stewart as Rory Carmichael

as Rory Carmichael Kari Wong as Valentina Furi

as Valentina Furi Sara Garcia as Sophia Mendoza

The news of Chapter 3 comes as Netflix was promoting its upcoming Spring 2025 lineup for kids. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is the big release of the quarter; its third season is scheduled to launch on April 3rd. Other titles coming up in March include Plankton: The Movie, CoComelon Lane Season 4, and Wolf King. Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Part 2 (April 25th) and Astérix & Obélix: The Big Fight (April 30th) round out the lineup.

Here are all the other first look photos that were dropped ahead of Chapter 3 launching this April:

Are you excited about more Unicorn Academy coming to Netflix in 2025? Let us know in the comments. For everything coming up on Netflix in April 2025, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.