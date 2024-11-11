‘Rubble and Crew’ From Nickelodeon To Make Netflix Streaming Debut This December

The PAW Patrol spin-off Rubble & Crew is heading to Netflix in the United States. All 26 episodes (split into 49 segments) making up season 1 will join the streamer on December 9th, 2024, in addition to the show’s current streaming home on Paramount+.

Debuting in January 2023, the spin-off trades police uniforms for construction outfits as we follow Rubble and his canine crew as they take on various construction projects. Luxton Handspiker, Alessandro Pugiotto, Shazdeh Kapedia, and Alberta Bolan lend their voices to the series airing its second season. The series first airs in Canada on Treehouse TV and StackTV, with Nickelodeon up until now exclusively carrying the title in the United States.

The United States will be the second country to add Rubble and Crew, although it’s unclear whether more countries will follow suit. The first Netflix region to receive the show was Canada, adding the first season in late September 2024. Since that addition, the show has been featured in the Kids TV top 10 every day (47 days and counting), according to FlixPatrol.

The addition to Netflix US, in particular, comes as somewhat of a surprise given that PAW Patrol doesn’t stream there in any capacity despite streaming pretty much everywhere else in the world (albeit with only a couple of seasons available in most locations). Despite only having two seasons in most regions, we know the series still pulls in millions of viewing hours for Netflix courtesy of the three Netflix Engagement Reports.

What’s on Netflix contributor and independent industry analyst Emily Horgan said the addition of Rubble and Crew to Netflix US is a big deal, saying, “We recently saw Peppa Pig hit Netflix US for the first time, catapulting its engagement on the platform up 28% globally. The US also tends to be the biggest market in terms of toy revenue. From a franchise perspective, a US Netflix window is a major coup for Rubble & Friends. Guard-railing content exclusively for low-penetration platforms like Paramount+ can really hurt performance in business segments like consumer products. Netflix has the highest reach of any premium streaming service in the US, so it poses a big opportunity for the PAW Patrol brand as a whole.”

This is just the latest Nickelodeon pick-up Netflix has made recently. In November alone, they scooped up the rights to three titles, one of which, The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish!, was a global release labeled as a Netflix Original outside of the US.

For more on what’s coming to Netflix in the United States throughout December 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.