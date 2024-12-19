‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Over the past few years, we knew plans were in motion to produce a Peaky Blinders movie on Netflix. Confirmed in 2024 with production now concluded, the new film will feature Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, and Rebecca Ferguson, and academy-award-winning actor Cillian Murphy, who will return to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby. Here’s everything we know so far about the Peaky Blinders movie which is titled The Immortal Man.

We last spoke about the subject two years ago, after the sixth and final season of the British drama was released on Netflix in June 2022. On June 4th, 2024, Deadline confirmed that Netflix had officially given the green light for the Peaky Blinders movie.

Thanks to the global pandemic, which severely impacted the production of the sixth season, the idea of concluding Tommy Shelby’s story as a movie rather than a seventh season was born. Steven Knight, the creator and showrunner of Peaky Blinders, had openly discussed plans for a film as early as 2021.

Steven Knight had the following to say about the movie;

“I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.”

Tom Harper has been confirmed as the movie’s director. He previously directed the second half of the first season of Peaky Blinders and is no stranger to the production.

Harper had the following to say about the movie;

"When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn't know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. Peaky has always been a story about family — and so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix."

Who is in the cast of the Peaky Blinders movie?

To no one’s surprise, Cillian Murphy will return to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby. Since the end of the sixth season, Murphy has been open and honest about his willingness to return to the role of Tommy Shelby, but was glad to have a break, which he thought was “good for everyone.” Suffice it to say he’s used that time extremely well by going on to be an Academy-Award-winning actor, earning the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s biopic-drama Oppenheimer.

Murphy reportedly told Deadline the following;

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. … It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

On August 30th, Netflix announced that Barry Keoghan had joined the cast of the Peaky Blinders movie. His role in the film has yet to be revealed. Keoghan is one of Ireland’s most popular actors after starring in films such as Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin, Eternals, and The Batman as the next iteration of The Joker.

As for television, Keoghan has starred in several popular shows such as Chernobyl, Top Boy, and Masters of the Air.

In September, Netflix confirmed that Tim Roth (Pulp Fiction) and Rebecca Ferguson (Dune) had joined the cast of the Peaky Blinders movie.

On October 11th, Netflix announced that five series cast members would be returning to reprise their roles in the Peaky Blinders movie;

Stephen Graham as Hayden Stagg.

Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby.

Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong.

Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs.

Ian Peck as Curly.

In the announcement, they also confirmed that Jay Lycurgo (Titans, The Batman) has joined the cast which we had previously reported alongside the fact that we understand that Tom Hardy will be reprising his role for the big return.

What is the production status?

The cameras are officially rolling on the Peaky Blinders movie as of September 30th, 2024. Filming was initially set to continue right through to the end of the year with the initial wrap set for December 30th. Most of the filming took place in Birmingham in the UK at Digbeth Loc.

Steven Knight shared his excitement about the start of production:

“I’m thrilled to see the cameras rolling on this new chapter of the Peaky Blinders story, set during World War II. The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders.”

Director Tom Harper also had the following to say;

“There’s a great feeling of anticipation and excitement amongst our outstanding cast and crew. We’re grateful to the fans for getting us to this point and believe this next chapter is going to deliver something extraordinary.”

In mid-November, Netflix published a blog post discussing the movie’s production and its impact on the local economy of the West Midlands. The Mayor of the West Midlands, Richard Parker, praised the show’s global influence, saying, “The impact Peaky Blinders has had on audiences at home and abroad has been incredible, and it has put our region on the international stage.” He emphasized that Netflix’s involvement signals confidence in local talent and the potential of the UK’s creative industries.

In early December, production on the film had moved temporarily to North Wales for a segment filmed on a narrowboat. We got some fantastic snaps, so if you missed them, check them out here.

Filming officially wrapped up the week beginning on December 16th, with Netflix confirming via social media that cameras had concluded rolling on December 19th.

What is the plot of the Peaky Blinders movie?

All current details of the plot have been kept under wraps. However, in April 2022, Deadline reported that Knight confirmed the story would occur during World War 2.

What does this mean for World War 1 veteran Tommy Shelby? Enemies at home, such as the fascist Oswald Mosely, may keep Shelby occupied, not to mention the likes of Boston gangster Jack Nelson or the widow of his cousin Michael, Gina Gray.

Birmingham was one of the most heavily bombed cities in the UK during the Blitz. Between August 1940 and April 1943, the city was bombed extensively by the German Air Force, which saw thousands of civilians killed and injured, alongside thousands of homes and hundreds of factories destroyed.

When is the Peaky Blinders movie coming to Netflix?

Given that filming is due to take place later this year, it is highly unlikely that it will arrive in 2024.

A Fall 2025 release for the movie is most likely.

For now, we are waiting for Netflix to make an official announcement.

Will the film be available on Netflix in the UK?

Nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing. Given that the series was a BBC production, it wouldn’t surprise us if the movie was broadcast on BBC One and then released on Netflix UK at a later date.

Are you looking forward to watching the Peaky Blinders movie on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!