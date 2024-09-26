‘Peaky Blinders’ Netflix Movie Titled ‘The Immortal Man’; Adds Tim Roth and Jay Lycurgo

The long-awaited Peaky Blinders movie is soon heading into production. Writer Steven Knight has promised a bumper cast, and that’s certainly been delivered thus far, with three more names, including two new faces and one big returning cast member.

As a quick recap, Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in this movie, which follows up on the six seasons that continue to stream on Netflix. The movie is set during World War II, and Tom Harper will direct the feature based on a script by show creator Steven Knight.

Beyond Murphy’s involvement thus far, Jeff Sneider revealed that Rebecca Ferguson was circling the project which was subsequently confirmed, which was followed up by Deadline in late August with Barry Keoghan.

Earlier this week, scooper DanielRPK revealed two new names, one of which was confirmed by Deadline and Netflix yesterday. Both of the new names haven’t had their character names or descriptions revealed as the plot remains under wraps.

Tim Roth is the big new cast name with some of his most iconic roles, including Tarantino entries like Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, and The Hateful Eight, in addition to TV roles like Lie To Me and, more recently, She-Hulk.

Jay Lycurgo is best known for his role on DC’s Titans, where he played Tim Drake, but he also featured in Netflix’s short-lived teen-fantasy series Half Bad: The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself, in which he played the lead of Nathan. The young actor will also be seen alongside Cillian Murphy in another upcoming Netflix movie in the form of Steve, directed by Tim Mielants.

We also hear that Tom Hardy has signed on for the movie with the actor best known for Inception, Venom, and Warrior roles. Hardy played the role of Alfie Solomons from season 2 in a recurring spot that even saw his character play a part in the finale, where he’s presumed to have played a major role in Tommy’s final plan and announcing he would soon be getting married.

Filming on the new movie is set to begin very soon, with most production listings suggesting it should begin as soon as September 27th. Filming in Birmingham city center at Digbeth Loc Studios. For a look at the other Netflix movies currently in production, we’ve got you fixed with a Fall 2024 guide here.

Remember, this is just one of the Peaky Blinders projects in the works at Netflix. Bloomberg reported last year about two additional spin-offs, one “set in Boston during the middle of the 20th century” and another following “Polly, the matriarch of the criminal Shelby clan.”

Netflix did not respond to a request for comment we sent on Tuesday.

Are you looking forward to the return of Peaky Blinders through this new movie? Let us know in the comments.