‘Peaky Blinders’ Movie Moves to Wales For Next Stint of Filming

Filming for the highly anticipated return of Peaky Blinders continues into December, with stunning shots emerging today of a low-flying helicopter capturing the movie’s main star aboard a narrowboat in a small town in Northern Wales.

Cillian Murphy continues to film his role as Tommy Shelby in the Peaky Blinders movie, which is expected to be titled The Immortal Man. On December 2nd, filming took place in Llangollen, Wales (near Wrexham, as highlighted by the BBC), while Murphy crossed the 126-foot-high Pontcysyllte Aqueduct. He was photographed seated at a typewriter on the front of a steam-powered narrowboat and later standing while a low-flying helicopter captured dramatic shots.

Packy Lee joined the shoot on the narrowboat, reprising his role as Johnny Dogs for the sequel. Plot details are mostly under wraps still with Netflix describing it as “an epic continuation of the multi-award-winning gangster saga, set in the lawless streets of Birmingham in the 1900s.”

Production on the new movie began on September 30th, with many familiar faces from the original series returning alongside newcomers Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, and Barry Keoghan. Much of the filming so far has taken place at Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham.

In mid-November 2024, the set was visited by the Mayor of the West Midlands, who remarked:

“The impact Peaky Blinders has had on audiences at home and abroad has been incredible, putting our region on the international stage. Netflix’s commitment to the show and the West Midlands is not only a vote of confidence in Steven Knight’s new studios but also in the talent of local people working in our TV and film sector.”

Filming for the new Peaky Blinders movie will continue through December, with production expected to wrap on December 30th. While no release date has been confirmed, it is speculated that the film could premiere in late 2025.

Here’s the full gallery of new photos from filming on the upcoming Peaky Blinders film:

