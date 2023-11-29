‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ is Coming to Netflix in February 2023

Pokémon returns to Netflix in February 2024 with the release of Pokémon Horizons: The Series. The series is the first season of Pokémon in 25 seasons without Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, instead introducing the new protagonist pair Liko and Roy.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series is the 26th season of the Pokémon anime and the first season of the Pokémon Horizons story. It is also the first series following the adventures of Liko and Roy and their Pokémon Sprigatito and Fuecoco and the first series without Ash Ketchum and Pokémon mascot Pikachu.

The series began broadcasting in Japan on TV Tokyo on April 14th, 2023.

When is Pokémon Horizons: The Series coming to Netflix?

The official Pokémon X account officially announced that Pokémon Horizons: The Series is coming to Netflix on February 23rd, 2023.

Take flight with a new Pokémon adventure! 🌅 Prepare for an all-new journey with Liko and Roy as they travel with new friends and adorable Pokémon across different regions in #PokemonHorizons: The Series, coming to @netflix on 2/23! Learn more: https://t.co/EKSuunZbiq pic.twitter.com/m5YLWRubXy — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 29, 2023

What is the plot of Pokémon Horizons: The Series?

Liko arrives in Kanto to begin her studies at Indigo Academy, where she receives her first pokémon Sprigatito. She befriends fellow aspiring trainer Roy and his partner pokémon Fuecoco. Together, the pair team up with the group of adventures known as the Rising Volt Tacklers, who travel across the pokémon world. On their adventures, the pair are pursued by a rival group, the Explorers, keen to steal Liko’s mysterious pendant.

There’s no Ash Ketchum?

Sadly, no, as Ash’s journey to become a Pokemon Master ended after 25 years in Pokémon Ultimate Journeys.

What is the episode count?

At the time of writing, there is no confirmation of the episode count.

If Pokémon Horizons follows the same release schedule as Pokémon Journeys, the first season will have 12 to 15 episodes. Further episodes would arrive at a later date.

At the time of writing, there are 30 episodes of Pokémon Horizons. This means we could see the first season split into two halves on Netflix.

