‘Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series’ Part 4 is Coming to Netflix in September 2023

Part 3 of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys arrived on Netflix in June 2023. Fans of the Pokémon will finally see the end of Ash and Pikachu’s journey after 25 years and 1223 episodes as the fourth and final part of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys comes to Netflix in September 2023.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys is the 25th season of the Pokémon anime and the third season of the Pokémon Journeys story overall. It is also the last series following the adventures of Ash and Pikachu on their journey to become Pokémon masters.

When is Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 4 coming to Netflix?

The timeline of the Pokémon Journeys series so far;

Pokémon Journeys

Pokémon Journeys Part 1 (12) – June 12th, 2020

Pokémon Journeys Part 2 (12) – September 9th, 2020

Pokémon Journeys Part 3 (12) – December 4th, 2020

Pokémon Journeys Part 4 (12) – March 5th, 2021

Pokémon Master Journeys

Pokémon Master Journeys Part 1 (12) – September 10th, 2021

Pokémon Master Journeys Part 2 (15) – January 21st, 2022

Pokémon Master Journeys Part 3 (15) – May 26th, 2022

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys Part 1 (12) – October 21st, 2022

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys Part 2 (15) – February 24th, 2023

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys Part 3 (15) – June 23rd, 2023

The trailer on YouTube and a tweet from the official Pokémon Twitter account confirm that the fourth and final part of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys is coming to Netflix on Friday, September 8th, 2023.

Send Ash and Pikachu off in the final episodes of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, available 9/8 on Netflix! Join them after their World Coronation series win as they reunite with old friends in Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master, a collection of special episodes that… pic.twitter.com/8LqVw0CMN0 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) July 20, 2023

The names of the 15 remaining episodes are;

Episode 43 – The Mew from Here!

– The Mew from Here! Episode 44 – In the Palms of Our Hands

– In the Palms of Our Hands Episode 45 – Heroes Unite!

– Heroes Unite! Episode 46 – This Could Be the Start of Something Big!

– This Could Be the Start of Something Big! Episode 47 – Distant Blue Sky!

– Distant Blue Sky! Episode 48 – A Fated Face-Off!

– A Fated Face-Off! Episode 49 – Must Be Our Heroes and the Witch!

– Must Be Our Heroes and the Witch! Episode 50 – Bearing Down Easy!

– Bearing Down Easy! Episode 51 – A Squad Worth of Passion!

– A Squad Worth of Passion! Episode 52 – The Same Moon, Now and Forever!

– The Same Moon, Now and Forever! Episode 53 – Ride, Lapras, Ride!

– Ride, Lapras, Ride! Episode 54 – Getting to the Heart of it All!

– Getting to the Heart of it All! Episode 55 – Rocket Revengers!

– Rocket Revengers! Episode 56 – Ash and Latios!

– Ash and Latios! Episode 57 – The Rainbow and the Pokémon Master!

Are you looking forward to the release of the final part of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!