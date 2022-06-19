‘Record of Ragnarok’ Season 2: Returning to Netflix in 2023 & What We Know So Far

The first season of Record of Ragnarok had the series off to a blistering start on Netflix. With many more bouts yet to be fought between mankind and the gods, the anime has been renewed for a second season.

Record of Ragnarok is a Netflix Original fantasy-action anime series (although it technically comes from Warner Bros. Japan) and an adaptation of the manga publication of the same name by authors by Shinya Umeura and Takumi Fukui. The series is produced by Graphinica who worked on anime such as Hellsing, Wonder Momo, and Another World.

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 20/10/2021)

News that the Record of Ragnarok has been renewed for a second season was announced on the anime’s official website.

The Winners and Losers Thus Far

*SPOILERS BELOW*

Of the thirteen bouts, we’ve only seen three fights so far. The Gods have won two bouts against mankind, and enter the fourth round with a 2-1 lead.

Round 1

Winner: Thor | Loser: Lu Bu

Round 2

Winner: Zeus | Loser: Adam

Round 3

Winner: Kojiro Saski | Loser: Poseidon

More Fights to Come

*SPOILERS FOR SEASON 2*

The fourth round has just begun, which will see the god Hercules take on one of the most infamous serial killers in history, Jack the Ripper.

Future fights to look forward to are;

Round Five – Raiden Tameemon vs Shiva

Round Six – Buddha vs Zerofuku

As only a limited number of chapters from the manga have been published we don’t know which human combatants will be fighting which gods.

When is the Record of Ragnarok season 2 Netflix release date?

With word that Record of Ragnarok has been renewed, we can expect the series to be in deep production.

We originally predicted that the new season would come to Netflix in the latter half of 2022 but that’s not the case.

As revealed in June 2022, we now know that season 2 of Record of Ragnarok will debut at some point in 2023. The blog poster, which also unveils a new poster, states:

“The second season of the anime, “Record of Ragnarok II,” will be exclusively distributed on Netflix in 2023! Brynhildr is on the left, and Reifuku, Buddha, Heracles, Jack the Ripper, Shiva, and Raiden Tameemon are on the right. From the visuals of the new characters that will appear in the second period, it is a key visual that you can feel the development of the story.”

We’re expecting another information drop in July 2022 according to Anime News Network so we’ll be covering anything new as and when we get it.

Are you looking forward to watching the second season of Record of Ragnarok on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!