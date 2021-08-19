‘Resident Evil’ Live-Action Series on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

A Resident Evil live-action series is coming to Netflix. After years of speculation, firm details have finally been coming out about the new season which is expected on Netflix over the next year or so. Here’s everything we know so far.

Resident Evil is the upcoming Netflix Original series based on the Capcom game of the same name. The franchise that launched in 1996 has spawned numerous video game sequels, novels, and a popular movie franchise.

Netflix is seemingly going all-in on Resident Evil with this live-action series and at least two animated projects too, the first of which was announced as Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

Constantin Film is also currently working on a live-action movie that’s due for theatrical release in 2021.

Netflix themselves didn’t actually post anything official regarding the live-action series until August 27th, 2020. That’s when they published the first details via the NXonNetflix account.

The 8 x 1 hour episode season will be helmed by Andrew Dabb (Supernatural), Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead, The Journey Is the Destination) will direct the first two episodes. — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 27, 2020

What is the plot of Resident Evil season one?

The series was first reported on back in January 2019 according to Deadline. The following was said about the plot of the upcoming Resident Evil series;

“The drama series will explore the dark inner workings of the Umbrella Corporation and the new world order caused by the outbreak of the T-virus. While the project is in early stages, the series is expected to incorporate all of Resident Evil’s signature elements, including action sequences and easter eggs.”

In early 2020, Netflix’s Media site listed an official story description for the series (although it has since been removed). Here’s what the description said:

“The town of Clearfield, MD has long stood in the shadow of three seemingly unrelated behemoths – the Umbrella Corporation, the decommissioned Greenwood Asylum, and Washington, D.C. Today, twenty-six years after the discovery of the T-Virus, secrets held by the three will start to be revealed at the first signs of outbreak.”

Now, in December 2020, we can expand further on the plot.

The story takes place over two timelines.

The first of which involves 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker moving to New Raccoon City. They come to realize that their father may be concealing dark secrets that could destroy the world.

The second timeline takes place over a decade in the future, where only 15 million humans remain, with over 6 billion animals and people being infected with the T-virus. It follows Jade, now thirty, in her efforts to survive in this world.

In the script that was posted by NXonNetflix in August 2020, we know that episode one is called “Welcome to New Racoon City”. The episode is written by Andrew Dabb and directed by Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead).

Andrew Dabb is helming the series. His previous credits include Supernatural for The CW. This caused some initial concern surrounding the tone of the first season but at this point, it’s too early to tell.

How far in production is Resident Evil season one?

Production Status: Filming Scheduled: (Last Updated: 19/08/2021)

Initial pre-production was due to take place in April 2020 before the main shoot between June and October 2020. As you can probably guess, those plans were thrown out after COVID-19 ravaged any and all production schedules in 2020. A new date of February 2021 was reported, but that has since changed as well.

Production Weekly is now reporting a new film schedule which is set to begin on September 8th, 2021, and end on December 14th, 2021.

Who is in the cast of Resident Evil season one?

We finally have our first look at some of the cast of the Resident Evil live-action series.

I'm so excited to finally announce this. Get ready to enter New Raccoon City with the cast of the new live-action Resident Evil series: I’ll be playing Albert Wesker! ELLA BALINSKA / TAMARA SMART / SIENA AGUDONG / ADELINE RUDOLPH / PAOLA NUNEZ. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/vC55bSmq5K — Lance Reddick (@lancereddick) June 11, 2021

Lance Riddick has announced to be playing Albert Wesker, but we’re still waiting to learn what the roles of the remaining five cast members are.

Lance Riddick – Albert Wesker

Ella Balinska – TBA

Tamara Smart – TBA

Siena Agudong – TBA

Paola Nunez – TBA

What is the episode count for Resident Evil?

Eight episodes are set to make up the first season.

Resident Evil season two rumors

We’ve heard a second season is already underway. Although the series has yet to be officially renewed (something we don’t expect to hear about until close to the actual release) we understand the second season is in active-development.

Are you excited for the first season of Resident Evil? Also, how do you think they should approach Resident Evil? Let us know in the comments below!