‘Resident Evil: Death Island’ Sets Netflix US Release Date for November 2023

We’re gradually getting a clear picture of what’s coming to Netflix in November 2023. Among the titles set to release, specifically in the US, is the latest animated Resident Evil feature film, “Death Island,” which is slated to debut on November 9th.

Directed by Eiichiro Hasumi, the R-rated movie sees a new T-virus strain unleashed on Alcatraz Island that’s also hiding another threat. It’s a whos-who of the Resident Evil franchise with favorites such as Leon Scott Kennedy, Jill Valentine, Chris Redfield, Claire Redfield, Rebecca Chambers, and many more well-known characters featured throughout.

This is the first time we’ve seen all the main Resident Evil characters work together.

TMS Entertainment and Capcom Company are behind the hour-and-a-half-long movie that began developing in Spring 2020. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment distributes.

Reviews for the movie were mixed-to-positive, with RottenTomatoes currently sitting at 67% based on only six reviews. Paul Lê for Bloody Disgusting concluded:

“Death Island is a solid meeting of both game and film characters, and in several respects, it outshines the last three outings.”

Why is Resident Evil: Death Island coming to Netflix?

Resident Evil: Death Island is coming to Netflix via the first window deal Netflix holds with Sony Pictures that’s seen the majority of theatrical releases from the distributor arrive

That same deal also is seeing No Hard Feelings drop on Netflix in October 2023. We also expect Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to drop sometime between October and December.

The movie will sit alongside some other Resident Evil titles that currently reside on Netflix. You’ve got the short-lived Netflix live-action series Resident Evil, which was canceled after only a few weeks on the service. You’ve also got the animated limited series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness that dropped in 2021.

For the full list of what's coming up on Netflix throughout November 2023, keep it locked here on What's on Netflix.

