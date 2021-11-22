Sci-Fi K-Drama ‘The Silent Sea’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix on Christmas Eve 2021

Get ready for even more incredibly exciting content from South Korea, as Netflix launches its K-Drama content to the Moon with The Silent Sea. A Christmas treat, subscribers can look forward to streaming The Silent Sea on Netflix from Christmas Eve. We’ve kept track of everything you need to know about The Silent Sea, including the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

The Silent Sea is an upcoming Netflix Original sci-fi K-Drama series directed by Choi Hang-yang. The series was written by screenwriter Park Eun-Kyo who helped adapt Choi Han-yang’s 2014 short film The Sea of Tranquility into a television series.

Netflix’s new sci-fi series is a part of its huge $500 million investment into content from South Korea.

When is The Silent Sea season 1 Netflix release date?

Netflix has revealed that The Silent Sea will be available to stream on Friday, December 24th, 2021. Just in time for Christmas!

What is the plot of The Silent Sea?

Set in the not-so-distant future, the Earth is dying and undergoing desertification. Earth’s only chance of survival rests in the hands of a specialist team sent to the Moon, whose task is to retrieve a mysterious sample from the Balhae Base research station.

Who are the cast members of The Silent Sea?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in The Silent Sea:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Han Yoon Jae Gong Yoo Goblin | Train to Busan | Coffee Prince Song Ji An Bae Doo Na Kingdom | Sense8 | Stranger Rye Tae Seok Lee Joon My Father is Strange | Woman with a Suitcase | Vampire Detective Kim Jae Sun Heo Sung Tae Psychopath Diary | WATCHER | The Penthouse: War in Life Gong Soo Hyuk Lee Moo Saeng The World of the Married | Designated Survivor: 60 Days | One Spring Night Soo Chan Jung Soon Won The Good Detective | Be Melodramatic | Fight For My Way TBA Heo Jung Do Beautiful World | Time | Memory TBA Lee Joon Hyuk Mystic Pop-Up Bar | Catch the Ghost | The Lies Within TBA Kim Sun-Young Homemade Love Story | Crash Landing on You | When the Camellia Blooms

Popular South Korean actress has become an extremely familiar face on Netflix in recent years. The Silent Sea will be Bae Doo Na’s fifth appearance in a Netflix Original series.

Fans of Goblin and Train to Busan will instantly recognize Gong Yoo, who returns to acting in a television series for the first time in five years.

When did filming begin on The Silent Sea?

According to Han Cinema, filming began in August 2020. It’s unknown if filming has come to an end, but we’d expect it to be extremely close to finished by now or The Silent Sea is now in post-production.

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that The Silent Sea is going to have a total of 8 episodes. No runtimes have been confirmed, but we’d expect each episode to have an approximate runtime of 45 minutes.

Are you excited about the release of The Silent Sea on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!