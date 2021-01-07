Netflix Expands Presence in South Korea With Two New Production Facilities

Netflix has announced its further expansion into South Korea with two new production facilities, and more Original content on the way.

Since 2015, Netflix has spent $700 million on bringing the best of South Korean entertainment to its subscribers. Netflix has amassed an incredible library, with a variety of movies and tv series that everyone can enjoy, making it the global home for South Korean content.

With the addition of the two new production facilities in South Korea, Netflix plans to further bolster its output of Originals from the country. In total, Netflix is leasing nine stages, six from YMDSC – Studio 139, and three from Samsung Studio. With roughly 16,000 square meters to play with, we can expect to see even more incredible productions.

It has been confirmed that one of the most exciting new Originals, the Korean adaptation of Money Heist/La Casa de Papel will be filmed at the new facilities.

Netflix VP of Studio Operations Amy Reinhard had the following to say on the expansion:

Netflix is thrilled to deepen its investment in Korea, as well as Korean Films and Series. With these new studios, Netflix is better positioned than ever to increase our production of great stories from Korea while also providing a wealth of production-related jobs for talented professionals in Korea’s creative community.

It’s clear that Netflix has no plans to stop investing in South Korean content anytime soon. Only in late 2019 was it announced that Netflix had entered a multi-year partnership with jTBC and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon.

With plenty of South Korean content on the way in the near future, it’s an incredibly exciting time to be a Netflix subscriber.

