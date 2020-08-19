Season 2 of ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Coming to Netflix in October 2020

Six more episodes of Unsolved Mysteries are lined up for released on Netflix around the world for October 2020. Here’s what we know about season two of Unsolved Mysteries, and how you can stream even more of the older episodes of Unsolved Mysteries too.

In case you’ve missed it, Netflix has rebooted the classic series that looks into some of the biggest mysteries, from true crime to mysterious supernatural stories.

The six episodes that dropped in part 1 on Netflix include:

Mystery on the Rooftop

13 Minutes

House of Terror

No Ride Home

Berkshires UFO

Missing Witness

Netflix has labeled the new seasons in volumes as opposed to seasons, but for the purpose of keeping things simple, we’ll refer to volume two as season two.

How has the series performed on Netflix thus far? Since its release on July 1st, the series has catapulted up the top 10 lists in multiple countries including the United States, Australia, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

Has Unsolved Mysteries been renewed for volume/season two?

Yes! Before volume one even dropped on Netflix, a second was in development. That’s because when Netflix originally ordered the episodes, they do so in a 12-episode batch. We’ve had six episodes drop onto Netflix thus far, leading us to do very quick maths and state that another six are on the way.

We’ve known for a while that season 2 is coming at some point in 2020 with the Unsolved Mysteries website further confirms this by saying “In 2020, Netflix is releasing 12 new episodes of Unsolved Mysteries produced by Cosgrove/Meurer Productions and 21 Laps.”

Often when Netflix splits its seasons up you can wait anywhere between three to six months for new episodes to come to Netflix. That’s exactly what is happening with Unsolved Mysteries with the next batch of episodes confirmed to release on Netflix on October 19th, 2020.

Will there be a season/volume three? What should you watch in the meantime

In addition to the fact that there are more episodes on the way, the team behind the series is actively looking for more stories to cover in future episodes too. Through the Unsolved website, you can submit stories or even a tip-off about a real-life mystery. You can also browse the case archives via the website too!

In the meantime, sadly the original series hosted by Robert Stack and Dennis Farina remains away from Netflix. Instead, you can find them (at least in the United States) on Prime Video and Hulu. With any luck, when their licenses come up for renewal Netflix chooses to pick it up.

As for alternatives, we’d recommend giving Haunted a spin. It retells various first-hand accounts at horror stories with actors performing roles. It’s rather comical at times but still is a good shout. On the true-crime front, The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann and Making a Murderer are two excellent recommendations.

Are you looking forward to more episodes of Unsolved Mysteries? Let us know in the comments.