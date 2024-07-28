What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: July 29th to August 4th, 2024

As we conclude July and head into August, Netflix has a massive array of new movies, series, and games coming to the service, but on the flip side, a lot is about to be removed. To prep you for the week, here’s everything coming to Netflix and leaving for the week ending August 4th, 2024.

For the full list of everything that Netflix has in store throughout August 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. We just updated our preview for the month with a few new titles for the first of the month.

Now, let’s get into our three most anticipated titles for the week:

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (Season 1)

Amongst the noise of the first-of-the-month additions will be the hotly anticipated British teen-drama series, which has already completed its run on the BBC in the United Kingdom and now joins Netflix in all international territories.

Starring Wednesday star Emmy Myers, the series takes place 5 years after a murder has taken place, and the case, at least according to authorities, is done and dusted. Unconvinced, our protagonist sets out to find out the truth.

Fire Country (Season 1)

August will see some big new licensed titles coming to the service, and this week alone, well over 100 episodes will be added (the bulk of which are made up by Prison Break). Fire Country will make its Netflix debut as part of the first-of-the-month additions.

Headlined by Max Thieriot (who also co-created the series), the series is about a young convict volunteering for the incredibly dangerous volunteer group that assists in fighting wildfires that ravage California on a regular basis.

As we first reported, the first season’s 22 episodes will be available on Netflix in the US on Thursday.

Rebel Moon Director’s Cuts (Rebel Moon – Part One: Director’s Cut & Rebel Moon – Part Two: Director’s Cut)

We end our top picks with Rebel Moon, which will drop its two extended editions on Friday after months of hype and expectation. The first two movies, it’d be fair to say, didn’t exactly set the world on fire so will Snyder’s signature R-rated style manages to sway audiences to invest in the world? We’ll get to find out this week.

Both movies will be released on August 2nd. Part One will run for 3 hours and 24 minutes, and Part Two will run for 2 hours and 53 minutes.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on July 29th

Prison Break (Seasons 1-5)

Coming to Netflix on July 30th

The Dragon Prince: Xadia (Android and iOS) Netflix Games

Coming to Netflix on July 31st

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa (2024) Netflix Original

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 4) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on August 1st

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (Season 1) Netflix Original

Borderless Fog (2024) Netflix Original

Breaking and Re-Entering (2024)

Chucky Movie Collection: Bride of Chucky (1998) Child’s Play 2 (1990) Child’s Play 3 (1991) Cult of Chucky (2017) Curse of Chucky (2013)

Dr. Seuss’ Movie Collection: Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003) Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Fire Country (Season 1)

Fury (2014)

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color (2024)

Hop (2011)

Jack Reacher (2012)

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)

Kimi ni Todoke (Season 3) Netflix Original

Love is Blind: Mexico (Season 2) Netflix Original

Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter (2021)

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED (Season 1)

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny (Season 1)

Mon Laferte, te amo (2024) Netflix Original

Monster House (2006)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Pawn Stars (Season 15)

Red (2010)

Red 2 (2013)

Room (2015)

Save the Last Dance (2001)

Star Trek: Beyond (2016)

Tarot (2024)

The Deer King (2022)

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

The Spectacular Now (2013)

Unstable (Season 2) Netflix Original

White Chicks (2004)

World War Z (2013)

Coming to Netflix on August 2nd

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (2024) Netflix Original

Rebel Moon Director’s Cuts Rebel Moon – Part One: Director’s Cut (2024) Rebel Moon – Part Two: Director’s Cut (2024)



Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on August 3rd

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats (2024) Netflix Original LIVE

What’s Leaving Netflix This Week

The full list of departures throughout August 2024 can be found here.

Leaving Netflix on August 1st, 2024

90 ML (2019)

American Graffiti (1973)

Anaconda (1997)

Battleship (2012)

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Conan The Barbarian (1984)

Enough (2002)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fresh (1994) – Milestone Movie Removal

Fun with Dick & Jane (2005)

Glass (2019)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Hasta los dientes (2018)

Heavy (1995)

Hulk (2003)

It Could Happen To You (1994) – Milestone Movie Removal

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

King Richard (2021)

Knocked Up (2007)

Looper (2012)

Lucy (2014)

Manu (2018)

Moneyball (2011)

Poms (2019)

Public Enemies (2009)

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Ride Along (2014)

Role Models (2008)

Serial Mom (1994) – Milestone Movie Removal

Shrek (2001)

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980)

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017)

The American (2010)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

The Eagle (2011)

The Great Wall (2016)

The Interpreter (2005)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

The Theory of Everything (2014)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

Top Gear – Seasons 29-30 (2021)

Traffic (2000)

Trauma Center (2019)

Two Lovers (2008)

Uyare (2019)

Waves (2019) – A24 Removal

Series Leaving Netflix on August 1st, 2024

Autumn’s Concerto (Season 1)

Darwin’s Game (Season 1)

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea (Season 1)

Office Girls (Season 1)

The Prince Who Turns into a Frog (Season 1)3

Toradora! (2008)

You’re My Destiny (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix on August 3rd

300: Rise of an Empire (2014)

Leaving Netflix on August 4th

Dinotrux Supercharged (Seasons 1-3)

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments, and check back on our What’s New on Netflix hub page on Friday for a rundown of everything added.