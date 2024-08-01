‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Renewed for Volume 5 at Netflix

If you’re bingeing through the latest batch of episodes of Unsolved Mysteries, you needn’t worry about the show’s future status. Volume 5 has been confirmed to be coming to Netflix exclusively in 2024.

Volume 4 was only recently released, consisting of 5 episodes in total, bringing the total number released so far since the show came back via Netflix to 26. Among the cases explored in volume 4 included Jack the Ripper and a return to the Mothman episode, in addition to the more traditional episodes Body in the Basement, The Severed Head, and Murder, Center Stage.

The renewal comes via an interview conducted by Variety. The series’ co-creator told the Hollywood Trade that an additional four episodes (bringing the Netflix total to 30) would be released in October 2024 on Netflix globally, noting that season 5 will drop just in time for Halloween.

Terry Dunn Meurer teased one particular episode, saying, “It is the most baffling mystery of all of them I’ve ever done.”

Beyond the episode count, we don’t know much more about the forthcoming season, so we’ll have to wait for the trailer and additional details to drop throughout September 2024 in the weeks leading up to release.

This isn’t the only big documentary series Netflix has pulled the trigger on early for new episodes. We recently learned that Worst Roommate Ever would get a third season on Netflix and a spin-off.

For the full list of Netflix shows returning for additional seasons, see our renewal list article, which we update monthly.

While waiting for Volume 5, don’t forget that there are lots of episodes of the Unsolved Mysteries podcast on the official website for the show, and if you have ideas for episodes for Volume 6 and beyond, you can submit stories or similarly, submit tips for answers to prior episodes. Older episodes of the show can be mostly found on YouTube with select episodes also streaming on Hulu and Prime Video in the US.

Are you excited for more episodes of Unsolved Mysteries? Let us know in the comments down below.