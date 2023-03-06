‘Sex/Life’ Season 3: Netflix Renewal Status and What We Know So Far

After a short 21 months, Sex/Life returned for a brand new, lust and drama-filled season. We’re still waiting for Netflix to determine the future of Sex/Life, but if creator Stacy Rukeyser has it her way, we’ll see at least one more season in the near future.

Sex/Life is a romantic comedy series created by Stacy Rukeyser, which became the surprise hit of the Summer of 2021 thanks to its risque and raunchy story.

Has Sex/Life been renewed for season 3?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 06/03/2023)

At the time of writing Sex/Life has yet to be renewed by Netflix. However, when you consider the second season was released on March 2nd, 2023, it could take up to several weeks before renewal or cancelation is confirmed.

Over the next couple of months if Sex/Life performs well it will be reflected in the Netflix global and regional top ten hourly data. In order to be renewed Sex/Life will need to achieve a similar, preferably better, performance than the first season.

Season one of Sex/Life amassed a total of 282,100,000 Million Hours in the global top 10s, spending a total of seven weeks in the top ten.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 June 27th, 2021 to July 4th, 2021 86,730,000 1 1 July 4th, 2021 to July 11th, 2021 69,860,000 (-19%) 1 2 July 11th, 2021 to July 18th, 2021 45,000,000 (-36%) 3 3 July 18th, 2021 to July 25th, 2021 31,200,000 (-31%) 3 4 July 25th, 2021 to August 1st, 2021 21,620,000 (-31%) 6 5 August 1st, 2021 to August 8th, 2021 15,500,000 (-28%) 8 6 August 8th, 2021 to August 15th, 2021 12,190,000 (-21%) 9 7

Does Sex/Life need a third season?

If Sex/Life creator Stacy Rukeyser has her way, then there will certainly be a third season, and had the following to say;

It’s definitely not intended to be a series finale. I believe there are always more stories to tell with these characters,” she says. The baby news, for example, was important to set up what the next season could be about, Brad and Billie’s blended family. “We’d also be back to that prime question from Season 1, which is, can you have sex and life all at the same time, especially as a new mom.”

What can we expect from a third season?

Rukeyser had more to say about the remaining story of Sex/Life:

This show has always been intended to be escapist and inspirational, to inspire women to really look at their lives and make sure they’re happy and that they’re getting what they want, that they’re being all parts of themselves. And I feel that giving them a happy ending is a much better way to inspire women than basically making Billie miserable because she screwed up.

Ultimately, the third season will follow the relationship between Billie and Brad, and how it will evolve over the course of Billie’s pregnancy with their baby.

Brad will also have his own challenges with his previous relationship as his wife gave birth to a baby boy, but she choose to leave him thanks to his career taking an unexpected downturn.

Billie’s ex-husband Cooper had an exciting but rough ride in the second season, which almost ended with his death after a car crash. However, it’s thanks to the crash that Cooper decided to get his affairs in order which led him to reunite with his ex-girlfriend Emily, and before long marry her. Next season we may see any challenges the couple faces as Hannnah becomes the stepmother to Cooper and Billie’s children.

Which cast member will return for Sex/Life season 3?

We would expect the majority of the main cast to return for the third season of Sex/Life:

Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly

Adam Demos as Brad Simon

Mike Vogel as Cooper Connelly

Margaret Odette as Sasha Snow

Cleo Anthony as Cam

We may also see the return of some recurring characters;

Jonathan Sadowski as Devon

Amber Goldfarb as Trina

Hannah Galway as Emily

Wallis Day as Gigi

Dylan Bruce as Spencer

When could Sex/Life season 3 be on Netflix?

If Sex/Life is renewed, then we will be waiting until at least 2024 for the release of the third season.

It took 21 months between the release of the first and second seasons. If the wait for the third season is just as long, then fans could be waiting until December 2024. We’re not sure subscribers will be made to wait that long, but for now, we await Netflix to make a decision on the future of Sex/Life.

Would you like to see a third season of Sex/Life on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!