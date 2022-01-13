‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Adds 4 New Cast Members; Starts Production

Shadow and Bone season 2 has started production after being renewed back in June of last year. Things are finally moving on the second season with Netflix now announcing four major new castings.

Shadow and Bone is Netflix’s big fantasy series that’s based on the Grisahverse novels by Leigh Bardugo.

New Cast for Shadow and Bone Season 2

So let’s run you through the new castings for season 2 of Shadow and Bone.

Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar Kir-Bataar

Having appeared in Back and Traces, Brophy will now make her way into the Grishaverse to play Tamar Kir-Bataar.

In the books, Tamar is the twin sister of Tolya (see below) and a former member of the Sturmhond crew and eventually becomes a member of the Soldat Sol.

According to a character sheet seen by What’s on Netflix, she’s described as fierce and easy to pick a fight. She carries a pair of axes and carries the abilities of a Grish Heartender (the power to control bodies on a vascular level).

In addition, we can reveal that the character is going to be LGBTQ+ and could possibly find love with another Grisha.

Lewis Tan will play Tolya Yul-Bataar

Coming off the back of the reboot of Mortal Kombat and appearing in Netflix’s Wu Assassins, Lewis Tan will play the twin brother of Tamar.

In the books, he notably has a golden eye color and is a former mercenary and a member of the Soldat Sol and Sturmhond crew.

According to a character sheet we’ve seen, he’s described as big and muscled and able to fight with a multitude of weapons. Like his sister, he is a Grisha Heartrender.

Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov / Sturmhond

Patrick is perhaps best known for his role on Netflix’s The OA but also recently appeared in The Portable Door.

Nikolai is the former king of Ravka and has spent many years undercover taking various forms and jobs.

In a character description, is described as dangerously handsome and smart. In addition, it’s listed him being beloved by his crew and fellow soldiers.

Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks

Jack Wolfe is perhaps best known for appearing as Oliver in the BBC’s Inside No. 9 but also appeared in season 1 of Netflix’s The Witcher.

Also known as Wylan Van Eck in the books, Wylan “joins the team rescuing Bo Yul-Bayur from the Ice Court because of his knowledge of demolitions and his use as a hostage in negotiating the reward.”

Three Cast Promotions for Shadow and Bone season 2

In addition to the new castings, three cast members have been upped to series regulars going into the second season.

The upped cast members include:

Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik

Daisy Head as Genya Safin

Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar

Production Has Started on Shadow and Bone Season 2

Netflix confirmed that production is now underway on season 2. We first reported back in November that Netflix was eying a start date in January 2022 with that date then later clarified to be on January 10th. Earlier this week executive producer Josh Barry shared that a big week was ahead with a picture confirming that he was now in Budapest, Hungary where the show films.

Netflix also released a brand new photo of the entire cast together ahead of production start.

For more on Shadow and Bone, check out our full season 2 preview which we’ll be keeping updated throughout the course of production right up until launch.