‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Reportedly Starts Filming in January 2022

Shadow and Bone is coming back for a second season but the series won’t have cameras rolling until early 2022 with production currently penciled in to start in January 2022.

First debuting in April 2021 after lengthy development, Shadow and Bone went on to be watched by 55 million households within the first four weeks of being added to Netflix.

The series received its official season 2 renewal back in June 2021 but since then, things have gone quiet.

So far the only thing really known about the second season is that it’s set to adapt the second book Siege and Storm released by Leigh Bardugo back in 2013. It’ll also consist of 8 episodes. We also know Eric Heisserer will be returning to serve as the showrunner and writer.

Now we can report that the team behind Shadow and Bone have been working away over the summer with the view to begin filming season 2 in January 2022.

According to our source, filming will once again take place in Budapest and is set to take place between January and July 2022. Previous reports had stated filming is due to begin in November.

As one of our follows points out (h/t repeatlitanies on Twitter), much of the cast will be appearing at RosterCon in January 2022 in Paris, France. The event takes place between January 22nd and 23rd.

When will Shadow and Bone season 2 be on Netflix?

So what does that mean for the release date of season 2 of Shadow and Bone?

Well, it’s unclear when season 2 will hit Netflix without any indication given by Netflix. If we look at season 1 filming for guidance, the series filmed from October 2019 through February 2020 (although had additional shoots in June 2020).

Given the distance between June 2020 and April 2021, that could spell that we won’t be seeing season 2 of Shadow and Bone in 2022 but rather 2023. Of course, that’s just speculation for now but be prepared for a long wait.

We should also note that Shadow and Bone is hotly tipped to receive a spin-off of some sort in the future. A frequent contributor to What’s on Netflix, Emra Kaya has reported that a Six of Crows series has been eyed at Netflix.

We’ll be updating our big season 2 preview of Shadow and Bone in the near future to reflect this information and some of the other snippets of Shadow and Bone news we have.

Are you looking forward to season 2 of Shadow and Bone? Let us know down below.