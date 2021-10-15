‘All the Light We Cannot See’ Netflix Series: What We Know So far

Being a platform for highly skilled and talented producers, Netflix will see a dream team-up between Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. The duo will produce a new World War II limited series titled All the Light We Cannot See, based on the Anthony Doerr’s novel of the same name.

Knight has assumed the screenwriting duties for the limited series, while Levy will direct all four episodes. Earlier in 2021, critically acclaimed Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds was released, which Levy also directed.

The project has been in development for Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment for a couple of years now and was first announced in 2019. With any hurdles gone, the project is once again a gone and with such a stellar team, possibly on track to be an Emmy contender. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s All the Light We Cannot See:

What’s the plot of All the Light We Cannot See?

As mentioned above, Netflix’s All the Light We Cannot See is an adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s 2014 Pulitzer-winning and bestselling novel of the same name.

Here is the book synopsis for All the Light We Cannot See as seen on Amazon:

Marie-Laure lives in Paris near the Museum of Natural History, where her father works. When she is twelve, the Nazis occupy Paris and father and daughter flee to the walled citadel of Saint-Malo, where Marie-Laure’s reclusive great uncle lives in a tall house by the sea. With them they carry what might be the museum’s most valuable and dangerous jewel. In a mining town in Germany, Werner Pfennig, an orphan, grows up with his younger sister, enchanted by a crude radio they find that brings them news and stories from places they have never seen or imagined. Werner becomes an expert at building and fixing these crucial new instruments and is enlisted to use his talent to track down the resistance. Deftly interweaving the lives of Marie-Laure and Werner, Doerr illuminates the ways, against all odds, people try to be good to one another.

Who is cast in All the Light We Cannot See?

Casting is currently underway for the limited series with actresses who are blind or low vision especially encouraged to apply for the role of Marie-Laure.

What’s the production status of All the Light We Cannot See?

As of October 2021, Netflix’s limited series All the Light We Cannot see is in its writing process. Filming is scheduled to start in Europe in the first quarter of 2022 according to issue 1265 of Production Weekly.

How many episodes will be in All the Light We Cannot See?

Netflix’s All the Light We Cannot See is confirmed to consist of only four one-hour episodes.

What’s the Netflix release date for All the Light We Cannot See?

Netflix hasn’t set a release date for All the Light We Cannot See, but it would be safe to say sometime in 2023.

