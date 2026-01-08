Home Netflix News

‘Smallville’ Sets Release on Netflix But Only In Select International Regions

If you’re looking for a long DC binge, Smallville may be coming to Netflix where you live.


Smallville Coming To Netflix Soon

Picture: DC / The CW

Somebody save me! In a massive licensing win for superhero fans, the complete series of the seminal DC drama Smallville is headed to Netflix in multiple international territories next week.

We can confirm that all 10 seasons (217 episodes) of Smallville will arrive on Netflix in select regions on Tuesday, January 13th, 2026.

Where is Smallville streaming on Netflix?

While this is not a global rollout, a significant number of English-speaking and European territories are included in this wave. According to our current information, the show will be available in:

  • Australia
  • Canada
  • United Kingdom
  • Ireland
  • France
  • Italy
  • Austria

We weren’t able to find the series (at least currently) heading to Latin American territories (Brazil, Argentina, etc.) or to Asian territories like India or Japan, but naturally, this may evolve as the license comes up for renewal in each respective region. 

The series is also not scheduled to arrive on Netflix in the United States at present. There, the streaming rights are with Hulu, which has held the show for a significant period, which is odd, as you would assume the natural home for the series would be on HBO Max. In the long term, whenever the license comes up and depending on whether the Warner Bros. deal has completed, it could be headed to Netflix next. A strange turn of events, given that we published nearly a decade ago that we’d unlikely see the show on Netflix. 

What is Smallville about?

Premiering in 2001 on The WB (later The CW), Smallville set the template for the modern superhero TV boom. The series chronicles the life of adolescent Clark Kent before he dons the cape and tights. The show was also developed by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, two names familiar to Netflix fans, as they helm the streaming service’s flagship series, Wednesday

It begins with the meteor shower that brought him to Earth and follows his high school years, his friendship-turned-rivalry with Lex Luthor, and his eventual move to Metropolis. It is famous for its “No Tights, No Flights” rule, focusing purely on the character’s emotional journey to becoming Superman.

The official synopsis reads:

“After a meteor shower bursts from the heavens, raining destruction on the unsuspecting citizens of Smallville, years pass and the healing process leaves the town’s inhabitants with scars and secrets. From the ashes of tragedy, a popular yet awkward teen attempts to decipher the meaning of his life and his clouded past.”

Who is in the cast?

The show launched the careers of several stars and features one of the most beloved iterations of the Lex Luthor character.

  • Tom Welling as Clark Kent.
  • Michael Rosenbaum as Lex Luthor (widely considered one of the best on-screen portrayals of the villain).
  • Kristin Kreuk as Lana Lang.
  • Allison Mack as Chloe Sullivan.
  • Erica Durance as Lois Lane (who joins in Season 4).
  • John Glover as Lionel Luthor.
  • Justin Hartley as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow (Season 6 onwards).
Cast Of Smallville

Picture: The CW

Are you looking forward to watching Smallville on Netflix where you live, or hoping it comes to where you live further down the line? Let us know down below. 

