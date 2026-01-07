‘The Wonderfools’ Netflix Superhero K-Drama Starring Cha Eun Woo: First Look & 2026 Release Confirmed

The incredible Park Eun Bin and renowned K-pop idol and actor Cha Eun Woo will lead Netflix’s superhero K-drama The Wonderfools. Filming concluded in May 2025, and it has been confirmed for release on Netflix in 2026. We also finally have our first look at the series. Here’s everything we know about The Wonderfools on Netflix.

The Wonderfools is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original superhero drama series written by Kang Eun Kyung (Gyeongseong Creature) and directed by Yoo In Shik (Extraordinary Attorney Woo).

When is The Wonderfools coming to Netflix?

As part of Netflix’s 2026 movie slate announcement, it was revealed that The Wonderfools is coming to Netflix in 2026.

A full premiere date has not yet been announced.

If you want to view the full Netflix 2026 movie and series slate, you can find all of the announcements in our preview here.

What is the plot of The Wonderfools?

In a world where super-powered beings exist, those with flawed superpowers are also known as “defective superhumans.” These individuals may possess superhuman abilities but cannot fully control them or use them at will.

Who are the cast of The Wonderfools?

Park Eun Bin plays Eun Chae Ni. She will be familiar to Netflix subscribers as Woo Young Woo in tvN’s smash hit K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo. She is reprising the role in the series’ upcoming second season. Eun Bin is becoming one of Korea’s favorite leading ladies after starring in popular K-dramas such as Castaway Diva, The King’s Affection, Do You Like Brahms, Hot Stove League, and The Ghost Detective.

Cha Eun Woo plays Lee Un Jeong. One of the most popular actors who has never starred in a Netflix Original, he is incredibly popular, and fans are excited about his casting. He was previously a member of the K-pop group Astro, but since 2021, he has been a solo artist, releasing popular extended plays such as Entity and Else. His acting career has included starring in popular K-dramas such as My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, True Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, Island, and Wonderful World.

He began his mandatory military service on July 28, 2025, and isn’t expected to be discharged until January 2027. This means The Wonderfools will be the last time we see the actor in a K-drama for what could be up to three years!

Joining the cast of The Wonderfools are Kim Hae Sook (Strong Girl Namsoon) as Kim Jeon Bok, Choi Dae Hoon (One Dollar Lawyer) as Son Gyeong Un, Im Sung Jae (Black Knight) as Kang Ro Bin, and Son Hyun Joo (The Good Detective) as Ha Un Do.

What is the production status of The Wonderfools?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for The Wonderfools took place between October 22nd, 2024, and May 22nd, 2025.

Are you looking forward to watching The Wonderfools on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!