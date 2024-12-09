‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ Produced By ‘Stranger Things’ Creators Begins Filming in January 2025

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, the exciting new horror drama produced by Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers, will begin filming in January 2025! Haley Z. Boston is the creator and showrunner, and the cast has yet to be revealed. We’ll continue to keep track of everything you need to know about the series, including cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is an upcoming Netflix Original horror drama series created by Haley Z. Boston, who is also an executive producer and showrunner. Haley previously worked as a writer on Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and Brand New Cherry Flavor. The Duffer Brothers and Hilary Leavitt join her as executive producers on behalf of their production, Upside Down Productions. Andrea Sperling also joins as an executive producer through her overall deal with Netflix.

The Duffer Brothers had the following to say about the series:

“We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script. She is a major new talent with a singular voice — her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just… very Haley. We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world.”

Peter Friedlander, Vice President, Scripted Series of US & Canada at Netflix, had the following to say:

“We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with dream partners Matt, Ross and Hilary to bring this unexpected and spine-tingling story to life through Haley’s uniquely riveting vision.”

What is the plot of Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen?

The full synopsis for the series has yet to be revealed, and so far, we only know the following about the plot:

“Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen is an atmospheric horror series set at a wedding, following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials.”

Who are the cast members of Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen?

At the time of writing, there are no confirmed cast members for Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. However, in November 2024, it was reported by Deadline that Daisy Jones & the Six actress Camila Morrone and The White Lotus actor Adam DiMarco are in negotiations to star in the series.

We expect full confirmation and more casting news soon.

What is the production status of Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming is scheduled for January 13th, 2025, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Production will last at least three months and is expected to finish by April 11th, 2025.

