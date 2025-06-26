‘Countdown: Taylor vs Serrano’ Documentary to be Released on Netflix in July 2025

As part of the build-up to the highly anticipated third fight in their incredible trilogy, Netflix is releasing a brand-new Countdown documentary, which will showcase the dedication and preparations of both Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano before their showdown at Madison Square Garden, live on Netflix in July 2025. Arriving a week before the fight on July 3, 2025, here’s everything we know about Countdown: Taylor vs Serrano on Netflix.

Countdown: Taylor vs Serrano is a companion documentary and precursor to the upcoming third bout between Ireland’s Katie Taylor and Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano. Directed by Jackie Decker and Tim Mullen, the documentary will go behind the scenes of the training camps of both Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, giving boxing fans incredible insight into the training camps of both fighters, their psyche, their passion, and the extraordinary journey that has led both fighters to a trilogy of fights which will culminate at Maddison Square Garden on July 11, 2025 at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET as Taylor’s titles, including the WBA, WBC, and WBO super-lightweight titles, will be on the line.

The historic event will be the first-ever all-women’s boxing card at Madison Square Garden, featuring 21 world title belts contested across five fights, including three undisputed championship bouts and two unified championship bouts.

Countdown: Taylor vs Serrano will be released on Netflix on July 3, 2025.

Jake Paul is an executive producer through his boxing promotion, Most Valuable Promotions, and is joined by Ian Orefice, Michael Antinoro, Nakisa Bidarian, Jonna McLaughlin, and Amanda Spain.

Unlike the previous iteration, Countdown: Paul vs Tyson, which released a total of three episodes, Countdown: Taylor vs Serrano will instead be a one-off documentary. The runtime of the documentary is currently unknown.

It has also been confirmed by Netflix that actress Uma Thurman will narrate the documentary.

